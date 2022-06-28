Charlamagne Tha God, iHeartMedia Announce First Black Effect Podcast Festival in Brooklyn This Summer

Radio host and entrepreneur Charlamagne Tha God is producing the first Black Effect Podcast Festival in partnership with iHeartMedia, aimed at celebrating and amplifying Black voices in the podcast industry.

The event will take place Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Brooklyn Mirage’s Avant Gardner venue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Charlamagne Tha God will join popular personalities from the Black Effect Podcast Network for a day full of live podcast recordings and discussions. The festival will be hosted by comedian Lil Duval and Power 105.1 DJ and personality Nyla Symone.

Charlamagne Tha God teamed with iHeartMedia two years ago to launch the Black Effect Podcast Network. His deal with iHeartMedia as co-host of New York’s Power 105’s nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” runs through 2025.

The Black Effect Podcast Festival will feature live podcast tapings from the Black Effect’s most popular shows including “The 85 South Show,” “All The Smoke,” “We Talk Back,” “Reasonably Shady,” “Black Tech Green Money,” “WHOREible Decisions” and “The Trap Nerds Podcast.” Additionally, the event will feature a women in podcasting panel and one on the business of podcasting, which will feature Charlamagne Tha God and Dollie S. Bishop, president of production and creative development for the Black Effect Podcast Network.

“The Black Effect Podcast Network was created to amplify Black voices for new and established content creators and storytellers, giving them a space to showcase their creative vision in the ever-growing podcast game,” Charlamagne Tha God said in a statement. “I’m excited to celebrate the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, where talented Black creators and aspiring podcasters will come together for a day to uplift and inspire one another. This festival is for the culture and is one of many events the network will host for the Black community.”

Launched in September 2020, the Black Effect Podcast Network — curated by Charlamagne Tha God — has debuted 32 shows, featuring a roster of marquee talent and voices committed to enlightening, educating and entertaining audiences.

Fans can visit blackeffect.com/podfest for more info and to purchase tickets beginning July 6 at 10 a.m. ET to purchase tickets. Nissan is the premiere sponsor for the Black Effect Podcast Festival, which also will feature a pop-up market showcasing merchandise from Black businesses, a family game room, a photo booth and a trap-music karaoke event.