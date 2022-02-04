Cate Blanchett Climate-Change Podcast Gets Two-Season Order at Audible (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast roundup, Cate Blanchett is launching a podcast about the climate-change crisis with Audible; Marvel and SiriusXM explore the origins of “Black Panther’s” T’Challa; Julie Bowen and Chad Sanders team up for “Quitters”; Snoop Dogg joins Shondaland Audio’s drama “#Matter”; and more.

GREENLIGHTS

Audible, Amazon’s premium audio storytelling arm, has commissioned two seasons of original podcast “Climate of Change With Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy” from Blanchett’s Dirty Films production shingle (in association with StoryHunter). The show is co-created and co-hosted by Blanchett (“Don’t Look Up,” “Nightmare Alley”) and climate entrepreneur and activist Kennedy, CEO of nonprofit New Energy Nexus and managing director of the California Clean Energy Fund. Season 1 is slated to launch exclusively on Audible in April 2022, ahead of Earth Day (April 22). “Climate of Change” will feature an exclusive soundtrack by Imogen Heap and feature interviews with experts and special guests in each episode discussing the biggest challenges humankind faces with the crisis.

DATES

Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM uncover the evolution of Marvel’s first Black superhero, T’Challa, in their latest original unscripted podcast series, “The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther,” premiering Monday, Feb. 14. The documentary podcast is hosted by best-selling author Nic Stone (“Shuri,” “Dear Martin”), who brings writers, artists and historians together to discuss T’Challa’s journey, celebrate the Afro-futuristic world of Wakanda, and analyze the larger social impact of the character. The six-episode series show features interviews with notable talent including Brian Stelfreeze, Christopher Priest, Don McGregor, Joe Quesada, John Ridley, John Romita Jr., Reginald Hudlin and Ta-Nehisi Coates. “The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther” will initially be available exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts and will be widely distributed one week later on all major podcast platforms in the U.S.

Actor Julie Bowen (“Modern Family,” “Ed,” “Boston Legal”) and writer-director-actor-musician Chad Sanders (“Black Magic,” “Grownish”) co-host podcast “Quitters,” set to premiere Feb. 14 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms. With millions of Americans quitting their jobs, Bowen and Sanders explore the concept of “shrinking to grow” with people who took the terrifying leap to admit failure on something that felt essential — like a career, marriage, gender identity, substance or talent — and ultimately found joy, freedom, connection and purpose. The guest lineup includes Ty Burrell, Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Kimmel. Sponsorship sales for “Quitters” will be handled exclusively by PMM.

Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland Audio announced “Inventing Anna: The Official Podcast,” hosted by journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt, will premiere March 2. It’s a companion podcast that will offer a behind-the-scenes look into the making of Shondaland’s “Inventing Anna” series for Netflix (which bows Feb. 11) about Anna Delvey, the Instagram-famous German heiress who stole the hearts — and money — of New York’s social elite.

CASTING

Shondaland Audio also announced Snoop Dogg will join the cast of its first scripted podcast, “#Matter,” a drama series about police brutality written, produced and directed by Dylan C. Brown. Produced in partnership with iHeartMedia, the series (as previously announced) stars Amin Joseph and Jennifer Christopher, alongside Nile Bullock, Steve Harris, Pooch Hall and Haley Joel Osment. Snoop Dogg plays “Big H,” the most respected gangbanger in L.A. “#Matter” will comprise eight episodes, released weekly on Wednesdays starting Feb. 9, available on iHeartMedia and other podcast platforms.

AWARDS

The Audio Publishers Association announced finalists for the 2022 Audie Awards, recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Nominees include Barack Obama, Cynthia Erivo, Dave Grohl, Edoardo Ballerini, John Lithgow, Julia Whelan, Leslie Jordan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Neil Gaiman, Oprah Winfrey and Sam Heughan. The full list of finalists can be found at this link. Winners will be revealed at the Audie Awards Gala on March 4 from 9-10 p.m. ET, hosted by Kal Penn, to stream at this link.

DEALS

Anna Faris teamed with Acast, which will distribute her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” globally on podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and Samsung Free. On the weekly talk show, which first launched in 2015, Faris sits down with celebrity and expert guests to explore their life before being joined by a listener looking for relationship advice. In addition to distributing the show, Acast will employ dynamic ad insertion across every ad and sponsorship segment on the podcast. Additionally, brands will be able to partner with Acast Creative, the company’s in-house creative ad solutions team, to create bespoke branded segments, sponsored stories and other formats. “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” is produced by Michael Barrett, Rob Holysz, Jeph Porter and Kasper Selvig. Faris is repped by UTA.

Under a pact between PRX and independent journalism organization Futuro Media, PRX as of Feb. 1 began distributing Futuro Media podcasts “In The Thick” and “Latino Rebels Radio” via the PRX Dovetail publishing platform. PRX also will provide sponsorship and promotional support. To date, PRX and Futuro Media have also partnered on the national public radio show “Latino USA” and podcasts “Suave” and “We Imagine… Us.”