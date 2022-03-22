Three BuzzFeed News Top Editors Resign, as Digital Media Company Plans More Job Cuts

BuzzFeed News editor-in-chief Mark Schoofs is stepping down, along with at least two other top editors, as the digital media company said it will be cutting jobs across the board.

“After almost two rollicking and deeply fulfilling years as editor-in-chief, I’ve decided that it’s the right time to move on,” Schoofs wrote in an internal memo to staff Tuesday.

In addition to Schoofs, BuzzFeed News deputy editor-in-chief Tom Namako announced that he is leaving to become executive editor of ‪NBC News‬⁩ Digital. In his memo, Schoofs said Namako “would have been a natural successor” to take the EIC spot at BuzzFeed News. Also exiting BuzzFeed News is Ariel Kaminer, executive editor of investigations.

The shakeup came as Buzzfeed reported its first financial results as a public company. In 2021, the company posted $398 million in revenue — 31% below the $520 million it had projected earlier. CEO Jonah Peretti, in a memo to employees Tuesday, said “BuzzFeed News will need to get smaller,” with the company planning to reduce headcount overall by 1.7% going forward.

For Q1, on a pro-forma basis including Complex Networks, BuzzFeed said it expects revenue to be down by “a low single-digit percentage year-over-year.” Excluding Complex Networks, BuzzFeed projected Q1 revenue to grow by approximately 30%. Adjusted EBITDA losses will be $15 million to $20 million for the combined company in the first quarter.

With Schoofs’ exit, Samantha Henig, VP, news strategy and operations, will serve as interim editor-in-chief until a replacement is identified. Jason Wells and Alex Campbell will run day-to-day news operations for BuzzFeed News, which encompasses HuffPost.

According to Peretti’s memo, he and Henig will “talk to BuzzFeed News later today about our plans to position BuzzFeed News to thrive in the current media ecosystem, accelerate its path to profitability, and become a stronger financial contributor to the overall BuzzFeed, Inc. business. This means that BuzzFeed News will need to get smaller, which we have reached out to discuss with the union — and to prioritize the areas of coverage our audience connects with most.”

Schoofs, in his departure memo, said, “We hope to reduce our size through voluntary buyouts, not layoffs, and we have reached out to the union to negotiate buyouts. Also: This is not your fault. You have done everything we asked, producing incandescent journalism that changed the world.”