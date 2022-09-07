‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Rewatch Podcast From Wondery Will Welcome You Back to the Hellmouth

Welcome (back) to Sunnydale! Wondery is set to debut podcast series “The Rewatcher: Buffy the Vampire Slayer” — hosted by podcasters Alaina Urquhart, a “Buffy” superfan, and Ash Kelley, who has never seen a single episode of the iconic ’90s-era TV show.

Urquhart and Kelley are the hosts of Wondery’s popular true-crime show “Morbid.” Each week on “The Rewatcher,” Urquhart will introduce “Buffy” newbie Kelley to the world of slay — as they rewatch the TV series episode by episode. The duo will break down Buffy and her crew’s vampire-battling adventures through weekly recaps, and Kelley will take some stabs at predicting what she thinks will happen next.

“The Rewatcher: Buffy the Vampire Slayer” will premiere on Amazon Music and the Wondery+ subscription service on Sept. 26, before it hits all podcast services starting Oct. 3. Amazon acquired podcast startup Wondery in 2020.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” starred Sarah Michelle Gellar in the title role, alongside fan-favorites Alyson Hannigan, Michelle Trachtenberg and David Boreanaz. The show ran for seven seasons from 1997-2003 on the CW before moving to UPN. Written and directed by Joss Whedon, “Buffy” was produced by 20th Century Fox Television. With its blend of horror, high-school romance, dark fantasy, comedy and camp, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” became a commercial and critical hit.

According to Wondery, Urquhart became hooked on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” when she was in junior high, analyzing every episode, connecting with other fans on AOL, and listening to the soundtrack on repeat. Kelley missed the “Buffy” wave: The show premiered a year after she was born, and as a young kid she was too afraid to watch it.

“Any chance I get to introduce someone to my favorite fictional world, I gladly take,” Urquhart said in a statement. “I’m so excited to explore The Hellmouth with Ash. I hope listeners take the opportunity to rewatch with us, tune in for my obsessive theories, and discover what makes Buffy the most badass, spooky heroine of all time.”

Kelley added, “I’m not quite sure what to expect, but I’m here to have fun and see what all the hype is about. It will be even more fun knowing our listeners are on this ride with me.”

“The Rewatcher: Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is a Wondery production, executive produced by Kelley and Urquhart for Morbid, and Dave Easton, Stephanie Jenz and Marshall Lewy for Wondery.