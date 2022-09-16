Brooke Shields Is Launching Her First Podcast

Brooke Shields is coming soon to a pair of earbuds near you with her first podcast — in which the actor, model and author explores pivotal moments in people’s lives.

“Now What? With Brooke Shields,” produced by iHeartMedia, is set to launch Oct. 11, to be available on the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast platforms. In each episode, to be released weekly on Tuesdays, Shields will chat with experts, authors and celebrity guests about the things that “knocked them off their feet and what they did to get back up,” according to iHeart. “Every success and every setback is accompanied by a choice, and that choice is the answer to one question: ‘Now what?’”

“I want listeners to feel inspired and to not let life’s “now what” moments prevent them from moving forward,” Shields said in a statement. “My goal for this podcast is to highlight the struggles we all face, shed light on how universal our experiences are, and the importance of not giving up or in.”

Upcoming guests on Shields’ podcast include actor Selma Blair, who will discuss moving through life’s darkest moments; actor Kal Penn to talk race and casting in Hollywood and why he waited to come out; bestselling author Celeste Ng (“Little Fires Everywhere”) on how her experiences have influenced her writing; and actor Julianna Margulies on her decision to leave hit ’90s TV show “E.R.”

“Brooke Shields is such an iconic and powerful figure in entertainment, and we are honored to add her show to our rapidly growing slate of original iHeartPodcasts,” said Will Pearson, COO of the iHeart Podcast Network. “We hope this show gives our audience a newfound understanding on how to grow from the unexpected moments life brings you.”

Shields began her film career at age 9, gaining fame after starring in Louis Malle’s “Pretty Baby,” the Palme D’or Award winner at the 1978 Cannes Film Festival, and the coming-of-age tales “Blue Lagoon” and “Endless Love.” Her TV and theater work have included NBC’s “Suddenly Susan” and her roles in musicals “Grease,” “Chicago,” “Wonderful Town” and “Cabaret.” In 2011, she played Morticia Addams in “The Addams Family” on Broadway.

As a model, Shields has graced the covers of hundreds of magazines, including as Time magazine’s “Face of the ’80s.” She also is the best-selling author of several books, including “Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression.” Her latest entrepreneurial project, Beginning Is Now, is a global digital platform and brand aimed at inspiring women over the age of 40 “to live their fullest lives.”