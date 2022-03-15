Teen TikTok Star Brooke Monk Signs With WME

WME signed teen TikTok star Brooke Monk, who boasts more than 27 million followers across social platforms, for representation in all areas.

WME said it will expand Monk’s business across film, TV, podcasts and new media. The 19-year-old Florida native was previously represented by UTA.

Monk has amassed nearly 19 million TikTok followers since joining the short-form video platform in September 2019, rising to popularity with lip-sync and dance videos. She also has a growing fanbase on Instagram (2.1 million followers) and YouTube, where her channel has more than 1.1 million subscribers. Monk also sells apparel like hoodies and facemasks on a dedicated ecommerce website.

Monk “aims to provide the world with relatable comedy skits, family appropriate content and opening up about tough subjects that young girls don’t always want to speak about publicly,” according to a bio provided by WME.

She’s also open about her Christian faith: Her bio on TikTok includes “Jesus forever” (as well as “I’m not funny”) and her Instagram bio cites “1 Corinthians 13: 1-7,” the Biblical passage that includes the text “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.”

“I love having an audience, I love reading people’s comments, I love interacting with people,” Monk said in an interview with CNBC last year.

Monk continues to be represented by Devain Doolaramani at the Fuel Injector and attorneys Eric Marder at Reed Smith LLP.