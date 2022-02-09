Former ViacomCBS Digital Chief Marc DeBevoise Named Brightcove CEO

Brightcove Inc. has named former ViacomCBS exec Marc DeBevoise chief executive officer and board director of the software company and video platform.

Previously chief digital officer of ViacomCBS and CEO and president of CBS Interactive, DeBevoise will begin his tenure as Brightcove CEO on March 28. He is succeeding Brightcove chief Jeff Ray, who announced last fall he would be retiring from the role this year.

In his roles at ViacomCBS, DeBevoise led the company’s unified streaming, digital and technology operations globally and was responsible for the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming services, many of which he led the founding of, including Paramount+/CBS All Access, CBSN and CBS Sports HQ. Prior to ViacomCBS, DeBevoise held leadership roles at Starz and NBCUniversal.

Last September, DeBevoise and fellow former CBS Corp. exec Joe Ianniello took Argus Capital Corp., their special purpose acquisition vehicle, public, raising about $265 million to acquire media, sports and entertainment-related properties. Ianniello, the former chief operating officer and CEO of CBS Corp., serves as chairman-CEO of Argus Capital. DeBevoise is president and vice chairman.

DeBevoise joins Brightcove following its recent acquisitions of Wicket Labs and HapYak, and the company’s launch of live and on-demand enterprise streaming communications platform, Brightcove CorpTV, and Brightcove Marketing Studio.

“Marc is an impressive, talented leader who has extensive experience managing large, diverse teams and positioning them for outsized growth and innovation,” said Deb Besemer, chairman of the Brightcove board. “His successful tenure as CDO of ViacomCBS and CEO of CBS Interactive, responsible for developing a rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar digital and streaming business, makes him a compelling choice to lead Brightcove. Our team and customers will benefit greatly from Marc’s experience.”

DeBevoise added: “We are still in the early days of the streaming video and device revolutions, especially in terms of enterprise adoption. Brightcove enables any enterprise, brand, media entity, or content creator to create and distribute content on their own terms and capture their own streaming future. There is simply no better time to be a distributed, agnostic, video platform. Brightcove is known for delivering world class scalability, security, and reliability, all requirements to deliver exceptional value to customers. I am thrilled to be joining this talented team and look forward to delivering even more innovation for our customers and their audiences.”