As ‘Black Adam’ End-Credits Scene Leaks on Social Media, Twitter Works to Delete Infringing Content

SPOILER ALERT: This story references a major reveal that is included in the end-credits scene for “Black Adam.”

As often happens, footage from Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” — specifically, the DC superhero movie’s end-credits scene with a very spolier-y reveal — has been leaked onto social media platforms.

There’s a bit of “dog bites man” about this. Such leaks happen with regular occurrence online. However, the end-credits scene, which has leaked out a week ahead of the Warner Bros. movie’s Oct. 21 theatrical release, does spoil one of the main reasons people may want to buy a ticket to see “Black Adam” in theaters.

Several posts that popped up Thursday on included video with the “Black Adam” scene. The social network confirmed to Variety that it is “removing the content in line with our rules,” according to a Twitter rep. The footage also has been posted to TikTok; a company rep did not respond to a request for comment.

The posts on Twitter with the spoiler video removed indicate that Warner Bros. filed a copyright complaint to have the footage pulled down. “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner,” reads the message in the posts.

Here’s what the video reveals: Henry Cavill as Superman, stepping out from a veil of smoke, confronts Johnson’s Black Adam and says, “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous” — presaging a future entry into the DC Universe that will pit the two against each other.

Johnson has been vocal in the lead up to the film’s release about wanting to bring Black Adam to the big screen in a standalone movie for the character just so that he could one day make a Black Adam vs. Superman movie. He reiterated that in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at Thursday’s New York City premiere of the film.

“I can tell you that the whole goal and initiative of Black Adam was to build out the DC Universe by introducing not only Black Adam, but the entire JSA [Justice Society of America],” he told ET.

Johnson continued, “So, for years, audiences have been so passionate and vocal about – we’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate about… ‘Where is the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he?’ Well… we’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this: Welcome home.”

Also at the New York premiere, in an interview with Variety, “Black Adam” producer Dany Garcia, who is cofounder of Seven Bucks Productions with Johnson, teased a future project for the character: Fans are ”gonna find the Easter eggs, and they’re gonna see an end credit that speaks to what’s been in the past but acknowledges what’s to come.”

“Black Adam” also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari and Pierce Brosnan.