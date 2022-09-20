‘Billy on the Street’ Returns: Billy Eichner Urges Straight People to See ‘Bros’ Even Though ‘I’m Not Florence Pugh’

“Billy on the Street” is back — and with Paul Rudd.

After three years of waiting, a new episode of the hilarious rapid-fire series dropped online Tuesday, which Eichner announced in a tweet on Monday.

“SURPRISE! The first BILLY ON THE STREET IN 3 YEARS drops TOMORROW!!!!!!” Eichner wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of Eichner and the “Ant-Man” actor sporting merchandise for the upcoming LGBTQ rom-com “Bros,” which Eichner stars in and co-wrote.

Indeed, the nearly three-minute episode features Rudd and Eichner running around New York City demanding straight people see “Bros,” which premieres in theaters Sept. 30.

“I’m out here back on the street with famous and beloved straight man Paul Rudd,” Eichner says in the episode’s intro. “We’re going to spread the word about my new movie ‘Bros.’ … Let’s bro!”

The shenanigans that ensue include Rudd physically carrying a man to see the movie, Eichner yelling “I’m sorry I’m not Florence Pugh!” (referring to “Don’t Worry Darling,” which premieres on Friday) and rounding up a “pack of wild lesbians” to help him get the word out about his film.

HERE IT IS!!! THE FIRST BILLY ON THE STREET IN 3 YEARS!!! BROS ON THE STREET WITH PAUL RUDD!!!! ONLY IN THEATERS SEPT 30!!! #brosmovie @brosthemovie pic.twitter.com/BYqd61Iilg — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 20, 2022

Produced by Funny or Die, the series had a successful five-season run before Eichner announced the show’s cancellation, mainly attributing COVID-19 safety and a desire to explore new film and television opportunities.

Rudd previously appeared in two other episodes of “Billy on the Street” — once for a solo episode and again in a collaborative 15th anniversary episode co-starring fellow Marvel actor Chris Evans. His solo episode centered around the immediately viral question, “For a dollar — would you have sex with Paul Rudd?”

“Bros” is directed by Nicholas Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow. The film also stars Harvey Fierstein, Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, Amanda Bearse, Jim Rash and Bowen Yang.