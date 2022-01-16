Betty White’s 100th Birthday Celebrated by Google With Search Easter Egg

In honor of the late Betty White’s 100th birthday, Google is showering its search page with rose petals — a nod to Rose, her beloved character from “The Golden Girls.”

On White’s birthday, Jan. 17, a Google search for her name will unlock a special animated Easter egg with rose petals fluttering down over the Search results page, along with a message that says “Thank you for being a friend” — the title of “The Golden Girls” theme song. Google Search’s Easter egg goes live on Jan. 17, at 12 a.m. GMT.

White, who died Dec. 31, 2021, had a career in TV and film that spanned more than 60 years. In addition to her turn on “The Golden Girls” from 1985-92, she had more than 120 acting credits to her name. The Television Hall of Fame inductee’s roles included Sue-Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the ’70s and Elka Ostrovsky on “Hot in Cleveland” from 2010-15. She also hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 — at the age of 88 — and appeared in film comedies such as “The Proposal,” “You Again” and “Bringing Down the House.”

A lifelong animal lover, White was born in Oak Park, Ill., before her family moved to Los Angeles, where her acting aspirations began at Beverly Hills High School. The TV legend won five Primetime Emmy Awards over the span of her acting career. “I just love to work and the word ‘no’ did not exist,” White told Variety in a 2020 interview.

Here’s what the Google search results page will look like when someone searches for “Betty White” on her birthday: