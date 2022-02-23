‘Batman’ Easter Egg on Google Search Unlocks Caped Crusader Flying Across Your Screen

The Dark Knight is streaking across Google’s search pages in a new Easter egg, ahead of the premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” next week.

On Google Search, either on desktop or mobile, a query for “Bruce Wayne,” “Gotham City” or “Bat-Signal” will reveal a swiveling yellow Bat-Signal icon in the results. Clicking or tapping on the Bat-Signal GIF will transform your screen into a stormy night sky illuminated by the superhero’s famous beacon — before the Batman himself fires a grappling hook from the wings and swings into view.

According to a Google spokesperson, Warner Bros. did not sponsor the Easter egg, which will run for one year on the site.

The new bat-signal stunt for Google Search comes a little over a week before the theatrical bow of WB’s “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, on March 4.

Directed by Matt Reeves, “The Batman” centers on Bruce Wayne’s early days of fighting crime. Batman’s pursuit of the Riddler (played by Paul Dano) leads him to uncover corruption in Gotham City. The movie also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

Google Search’s Batman-themed Easter egg joins several other classic tricks that the search engine has hosted for years. For example, check out what happens when you search Google for “do a barrel roll,” “googly eyes” or “askew.” Last month, Google celebrated the late Betty White’s 100th birthday with an Easter egg that showered search results with rose petals.