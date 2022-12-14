‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Will Play a Centuries-Old Vampire in Podcast Thriller From QCode

Leslie Grace, star of Warner Bros.’ canceled superhero pic “Batgirl,” is taking her talents to the audio universe.

Grace will star in and executive produce QCode’s “How to Win Friends and Disappear People,” a dark-comedy thriller podcast in which she voices the part of a young woman who is actually a centuries-old vampire living in modern-day New York City.

Created, written and directed by Sophia Lopez (a writer on Starz’s “Hightown”), the series also stars Soni Nicole Bringas (“Fuller House”) alongside Katrina Bowden (“30 Rock”), Rico Rodriguez (“Modern Family”), James Paxton (“Eyewitness”) and Carlos Jamie Alazraqui (“Reno 911!”). The 10-episode series is set to premiere in early 2023 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

In “How to Win Friends and Disappear People,” nebbish-y computer scientist Nancy (Bringas) becomes obsessed with her mysterious new neighbor, and El (Grace). After discovering El’s secret undead identity, Nancy pulls her into the social media-driven world of millennial NYC — leading them both down a rabbit hole of toxic friendship, deceit and murder.

Grace, in a statement about the project, said: “What a ride! The characters of El and Nancy really allow us to explore elements of toxic female friendship and hyperbolized co-dependence via this unlikely relationship between vampire and familiar. I’m so grateful to have been welcomed by QCode and Sophia in such a way that allowed me to contribute to this brilliant project both as actress and producer. I can’t wait to invite listeners in on the fun!”

The series is produced by indie podcast studio QCode. Lopez and Grace will also serve as executive producers alongside with QCode’s Rob Herting, Michele Zarate, Sandra Yee Ling and Alexa Gabrielle Ramirez.

Lopez most recently worked on Starz’s “Hightown” Season 3 as a staff writer and made the 2021 Blacklist for her script “A Huffelpuff Love Story.”

“How to Win Friends and Disappear People” — a riff on Dale Carnegie’s classic self-help book — “uses the supernatural as a way of exploring identity, toxic power imbalances in relationships and modern-day wolves in sheep’s clothing, while weaving in true crime elements and genuine scares,” series creator Lopez commented. “QCode has been a true partner and has empowered me as a Latina creator to set the narrative around two powerful, though vastly different Latinas. While this podcast is pulsating with mayhem, murder and deceit, at its core, our story is about female friendship and the incredible impact one true friend can have.”

