Audio Up, WME Form Partnership to Develop Artists Featured on Audio Entertainment Company’s Podcast Slate

Audio Up Media and WME have formed a new strategic partnership to support the development of artists from Audio Up’s podcast slate.

Under the partnership, WME will advise Audio Up on touring and content opportunities across film, TV and digital. In addition, WME will provide the company access to its network across music, entertainment and brands to support the growth of Audio Up’s artists and projects.

Among the first artists tapped under the partnership is up-and-coming Latin artist Balam, who is set to star and contribute original music to Audio Up scripted podcast “Dia de Los Muertos in Hell” (“Day of the Dead”), which premiered Oct. 25. WME served as an adviser on booking Balam’s upcoming Dec. 10 debut performance at Vibra Urbano, the largest Reggaeton festival in the U.S. Balam will open for such artists as J Balvin, Nicky Jam and Maluma. The performance is timed to the release of the official “Day of the Dead” podcast soundtrack, which will also serve as Balam’s debut EP, featuring co-writes with Poo Bear and 24kGoldn.

“This unique partnership is aimed at fast-tracking music development in a crowded marketplace where discovery is one of the most challenging and difficult tasks for new artists. The goal is to cut through the noise of 100,000 new songs being uploaded to DSPs daily,” Audio Up founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt said in a statement.

The WME-Audio Up alliance also will take Audio Up’s recent podcast “The Ballad of Uncle Drank” and turn fictional character Uncle Drank (played by Wall Sasso) into a real-life “touring country experience” featuring comedy and music.

Audio Up’s scripted podcasts feature original music and talent. In the last two years, the company’s productions have spawned collaborations with artists like Machine Gun Kelly, 24KGoldn, iann dior and songwriter, producer and artist Maejor for his podcast “Maejor Frequency.” Audio Up’s distribution partners include SiriusXM and Audible.