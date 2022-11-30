Audible Head of International Susan Jurevics Expands Duties to Add Oversight of Brand Strategy

Audible, Amazon’s premium audiobook and podcast platform, announced that Susan Jurevics will now oversee the development and execution of the company’s global brand strategy in addition to leading its international teams.

Jurevics, as chief brand and international officer, will continue to report to Audible CEO Bob Carrigan. Jurevics joined Audible in 2019 as VP and GM and was appointed head of international in 2020, leading the unification of the company’s international product offerings.

In addition, James Finn, who joined Audible in February 2022 as head of content marketing, will join Jurevics’ team in a new role as head of global brand and content marketing, overseeing Audible’s global social, creative and U.S. content marketing teams. Audible’s regional leadership will continue to report to Jurevics.

“During her tenure at Audible, Susan has made a tremendous impact growing and developing our international business,” Carrigan said in a statement. “As Susan is also a veteran entertainment and brand executive, her multifaceted expertise will take our brand to the next level as we continue to scale globally.”

Regarding Finn, Carrigan commented, “Critical reception to our content marketing campaigns continues to gather momentum under James’s leadership, so expanding his influence across all of our touchpoints and stakeholders will further unify our brand expression globally.”

Prior to joining Audible, Jurevics most recently served as global president of Shiseido’s bareMinerals and before that was CEO of Pottermore, J.K. Rowling’s digital publishing, ecommerce and entertainment company, based in London. She held numerous roles at Sony over the course of her 13-year tenure there, pioneering its cross-company entertainment marketing functions, and also has worked at Mattel and Nickelodeon. She holds an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Finn previously spent nearly 20 years at 20th Century Fox, most recently in the role of executive VP and head of marketing at the FoxNext games division. Finn also held various senior roles at 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Audible offers a global catalog of more than 770,000 audio titles, including more than 8,000 originals, with members in more than 180 countries and content in 47 languages. The company operates dedicated services with local currency options and curated content in 10 marketplaces.