Taylor Kitsch, Kate Mara to Star in Audible Podcast ‘Koz,’ First Project Under Slate Deal With At Will Media

Audible inked a multi-project slate deal with podcast production studio At Will Media, the first of which is “Koz,” a hybrid scripted/nonfiction podcast starring Taylor Kitsch and Kate Mara scheduled to debut next month.

“Koz” tells the true story of Darrin Kozlowski, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms special agent who spent two decades undercover climbing the ranks of the most infamous biker gangs in the U.S.

Set to premiere Sept. 15, 2022, “Koz” combines interviews with the real Kozlowski and dramatized reenactments featuring a cast that includes Kitsch (“The Terminal List,” “Friday Night Lights”), Mara (“A Teacher,” “Fantastic Four”), Xander Berkeley (“The Walking Dead”) and Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley”). The series is written by Rob Fresco (“Ray Donovan”), directed by Scott Ellis (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and executive produced by Will Malnati of At Will Media alongside Kitsch and Fresco.

At Will Media’s first original production for Audible was 2021’s “Sorry Charlie Miller,” starring Zachary Quinto, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Michelle Buteau and Ashley Benson. The companies also are collaborating on singing-competition series “Breakthrough,” executive produced by Kick the Habit, headed by artist-producer duo The Chainsmokers which is currently in development at Audible.

Under the new pact, two additional projects from At Will Media are in development at Audible: an untitled news trivia show that will invite listeners to test their wits against journalists and comedians, and “Possession,” a scripted thriller about a young couple forced out of their home by a stranger claiming it as his own and struggle against arcane, Kafka-esque adverse possession charges in a desperate bid to take back their property. “Possession” is a nine-part mystery, written by Matthew Derby (“Phreaks”) and Brianna Holt.

“We are so excited to link arms with Audible on this exciting new collaboration,” At Will Media founder and CEO Will Malnati said in a statement. “Their successful track record of creating ambitious content of the highest quality and their commitment to giving creators the ability to create couldn’t be more aligned with our philosophy at At Will Media.”

Pat Shah, Audible’s head of content acquisition and development, said of At Will Media, “Their creativity knows no bounds and we are excited to bring such imaginative and unique audio storytelling to our listeners. From a never-been-done-before singing competition show to a unique drama series that innovatively mixes actors’ portrayals with real interviews; from comedy to drama and thriller to competition, listeners will be delighted by everything we have to come.”

Audible, owned by Amazon, has continued to line up projects with high-profile partners. Those include its recently announced production and development deals with Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s media company; George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures; Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street; Hillman Grad Productions founded by Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani; Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit; Elizabeth Banks; Laura Dern’s Jaywalker Pictures; Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society; Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media; Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions; Charlamagne Tha God’s CTHAGOD World Productions; and the SpringHill Co., founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.