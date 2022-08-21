Aubrey O’Day Responds to Photoshopped Instagram Allegations With Pic of Herself Hugging Jesus in Heaven

Aubrey O’Day, social-media personality, one-time reality TV star and Danity Kane singer, hit back at accusations that she has posted several altered vacation photos on her Instagram feed — by cheekily sharing an image of herself with Jesus in heaven.

“took the PJ [private jet] to Heaven in the last 24.. wanted to share with y’all how beautiful it was.. also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out,” she wrote in a caption to a pair of photos, showing herself at the pearly gates and embracing the King of Kings, posted Sunday.

O’Day, who a year ago said she was leaving the U.S. to start a “new life” overseas, has posted pictures on Instagram of herself in Bali and other locales, eliciting an allegation that she steals content from other content creators or simply Photoshops herself into promotional images.

In her Instagram post Sunday to her more than 950,000 followers, she defended the edited photos by saying her Instagram is “curated like a museum of art.”

“[N]ot that I need to explain myself, but I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7,” O’Day wrote. “If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the fuck is going to happen. I’m an artist, a REAL creator. I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks.. everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn’t always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone..”

O’Day added, “Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y’all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate.. because I want y’all to vibrate high with me.”

She also had a message for TikTok user @residualdata (“Sophie”), who recently called O’Day out for the doctored photos, writing: “lil tok girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars.. but I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don’t even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world.”

O’Day rose to fame in MTV reality series “Making the Band,” which auditioned hopeful vocalists for a spot in a to-be-formed music group. The show premiered in 2000 on ABC before Sean “Diddy” Combs moved to MTV in 2002. Under Combs’ mentorship, O’Day went on to become a member of the girl group Danity Kane.

Read O’Day’s Instagram post responding the Photoshopped-pics controversy: