AT&T No Longer Offers HBO Max for Free With Top Unlimited Wireless Plan

Subscribers on existing plans that bundled HBO Max will continue to have access to streaming service

HBO Max
WarnerMedia

AT&T has quietly dropped HBO Max as a bundled perk for new customers on its highest-tier unlimited wireless plan.

The telco’s move comes two months after AT&T spun off WarnerMedia and sold it to Discovery, to form Warner Bros. Discovery. Previously, HBO Max had been available for no extra charge with the AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless plan — and, prior to the launch of HBO Max, the carrier had offered HBO for free on its priciest mobile plans going back to 2017.

“HBO Max is a great service, but we constantly experiment with the features we offer our customers to give them the best value,” an AT&T rep said in a statement to Variety.

AT&T customers who have received HBO Max for no additional charge in previous offers are not affected; they will still have access to the streaming service, as long as they keep their plan. The telco this week launched the AT&T Unlimited Premium plan (replacing Unlimited Elite), which includes 50 gigabytes of hotspot data but no longer includes HBO Max, as noted by Mobile Internet Resource Center. Unlimited Premium starts at $50 per month per line when you get four lines.

Meanwhile, AT&T’s Cricket Wireless brand still currently offers the ad-supported version of HBO Max (regularly $9.99/month) included with its $60 per month unlimited plan.

AT&T unloaded WarnerMedia to become a pure-play telecommunications provider, unwinding its ill-fated foray into the entertainment biz with the acquisitions of Time Warner and DirecTV.

WarnerMedia had been a drag on AT&T’s overall earnings. For Q1 2022 — prior to the close of the Warner Bros. Discovery deal — WarnerMedia’s operating income was $1.3 billion, down 33% year over year. That decline, AT&T said, was largely a result of “continued investments in HBO Max” as well as in CNN+, the subscription-streaming service that WBD almost immediately shuttered post-close, coming less than a month after its launch.

As of the end of March, HBO Max and HBO had 76.8 million total subscribers worldwide, including 48.6 million domestically. That was a 3 million quarterly net gain for HBO Max/HBO, which matched that in the year-earlier period.

