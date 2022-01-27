Apple CEO: ‘We Don’t Make Purely Financial Decisions’ About Apple TV Plus Content

Apple has shelled out untold millions on original content for Apple TV Plus. And CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that it isn’t necessarily looking for a financial payback on that investment.

“We don’t make purely financial decisions about the content [on Apple TV Plus]. We try to find great content that has a reason for being,” he said on Apple’s quarterly earnings call Thursday, responding to an analyst’s question about the service.

The CEO called out the Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso,” starring Jason Sudekis as the fish-out-of-water American football coach leading an English soccer club.

“We love shows like ‘Ted Lasso’ and other shows… that have a reason for existing and may make people feel better at the end of it,” Cook said, adding, “There’s plenty to pick from out there, and I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it as we speak.”

In his prepared remarks on the call, Cook boasted about the number of awards and nominations that Apple TV Plus’ programming slate has nabbed, rather than viewership or subscribers. His comments suggest that Apple sees the streaming service strategically as mainly loss-leader for sales of iPhones, Apple TV 4K set-tops and other hardware products.

Apple does not break out subscriber numbers for Apple TV Plus. As part of discussing its blowout year-end 2021 quarter results — with the highest revenue and income in its history — the company said it had 785 million paying subscribers globally across all services, up 27% year-over-year. That includes both Apple-branded and third-party services, such as subscriptions sold through the Apple App Store.

Apple’s Services segment, which includes the App Store, iCloud, and Apple TV Plus as well as music, news, games, fitness, payment and other services, generated a record $19.5 billion in the year-end quarter, up 24% from the year-earlier period.

In July 2021, Apple ended previous promotional offers for customers who were getting Apple TV Plus — regularly priced at $4.99 per month — at no charge, some dating back to the streamer’s November 2019 debut. The company had extended a one-year-free offer several times for those who bought news iPhones or other products. It currently offers Apple TV Plus free for three months with the purchase of a new device.