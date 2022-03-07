Apple TV Plus Starts Rolling Out on Comcast Video Platforms, With Three-Month Free Promo Offer for New Customers

Apple TV Plus is landing on Comcast’s full range of video platforms in the U.S. starting Monday, and the tech giant is offering three months free of the streaming service to the cable operator’s customers for a limited time.

The Apple TV Plus app will begin rolling out on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TVs on March 7 and will be available across all eligible devices in the coming days, according to Comcast. Apple TV Plus launched on Comcast-owned provider Sky (Sky Q and Sky Glass) in the U.K. and Europe in December. The companies announced the distribution partnership in October.

Xfinity customers who are not currently Apple TV Plus subscribers are eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV Plus when they sign up via their Xfinity device by April 25. That’s the same offer that Apple currently extends to customers who purchase a new iPhone, Apple TV 4K device or other eligible product.

In addition, from March 15-21, Apple will offer Xfinity customers a free preview of some of its most popular Apple TV Plus original series and films across X1, Flex and Stream. Xfinity customers will be able to watch the first seasons of top shows like “Ted Lasso” as well as the Apple original film “Greyhound” starring Tom Hanks.

Customers can access Apple TV Plus by saying “Apple TV Plus” into their Comcast voice remote or by saying the name of a desired title from the streaming service (like, “Ted Lasso” or “The Morning Show”).

Apple TV Plus is the first third-party app built using Comcast’s common set of development tools and resources for the operator’s global technology platforms, spanning Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, XClass TV, Sky Q, Sky Glass and devices from syndication partners.

“With the launch of Apple TV Plus, our customers now have access to all of today’s most popular streaming services through our aggregated user experience and award-winning voice technology.” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast. “By leveraging our global technology platform, our partners can distribute apps on one tech stack to reach tens of millions of viewers.”

“Apple TV Plus offers the highest quality programming from the finest creators in the world, and one of the best ways to enjoy it is on the big TV in your living room,” added Peter Stern, Apple’s VP of services.