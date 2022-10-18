Apple Unveils New Apple TV 4K Streaming Box, Drops Entry-Level Price to $129

Apple took the wraps off its third-generation Apple TV 4K streaming device, which promises faster performance, HDR10+ support, expanded storage and more — while dropping the starting price to $129 compared with $179 for the prior-generation model.

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64 gigabytes of storage, for $129; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet and 128 GB of storage, priced at $149. The products will ship beginning Friday, Nov. 4, and are available for pre-order.

The next generation of Apple TV 4K features the A15 Bionic chipset, offering CPU performance up to 50% faster than the second-generation of Apple’s 4K streaming boxes, and graphics processing unit performance up to 30% percent for “even smoother gameplay,” the tech giant said. It also adopts USB-C port for charging — dropping the previous generations’ use of the proprietary Lightning connector.

Apple TV 4K now supports HDR10+, in addition to Dolby Vision, “producing the eye-popping details and vibrant colors intended by content creators,” according to the company. The devices also support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1 and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for immersive audio.

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s VP of worldwide product marketing, said in a statement. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

With the Apple TV app on the new streaming devices, customers can watch series and films from the Apple TV+ subscription service, as well as more 100,000 movies and series to buy or rent and subscriptions to top streaming services.

This fall, new features coming to the Apple TV via the updated tvOS 16 include updates to Siri that the company said will make it easier for customers to use their voice to control Apple TV and interact with the results. Siri on Apple TV features a complete redesign, and will be able to recognize an individual user’s voice, so they can access their movies, shows, music, games and apps, and pick up where they left off. By using the Siri Remote and asking “What should I watch?” users can get tailored recommendations.