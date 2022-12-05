‘Crime Junkie’ Is No. 1 Show on Apple Podcasts for 2022

Apple Podcasts released its year-end rankings of the top series, episodes and channels — with true-crime podcast publisher Audiochuck sitting at the top of several of the lists.

Audiochuck, the Indianapolis-based network founded by Ashley Flowers (pictured above), was the top free channel on Apple Podcasts for the second year in a year. Its flagship show, “Crime Junkie,” was the No. 1 most listened to show, as well as the most followed and most shared show in the U.S.

In addition, “The Deck,” one of Audiochuck’s newest series, was the No. 1 new show in the U.S. on Apple Podcasts. Hosted by Flowers, the weekly series tells the story of a person whose murder or mysterious disappearance has gone unsolved for years. (See below for all rankings.)

The other top shows of 2022 overall in the U.S. were the New York Times’ “The Daily” (No. 2), “Dateline NBC” (No. 3), “Morbid” (No. 4), “SmartLess,” hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett (No. 5), “This American Life” (No. 6), “Up First” (No. 7), “Serial” (No. 8), “The Ben Shapiro Show” (No. 9) and “Hidden Brain” (No. 10).

Meanwhile, according to Apple, Serial’s “Adnan Is Out” — the new episode of the show that first questioned Adnan Syed’s murder conviction, which Serial produced after Syed was released from prison — was the top shared episode of the year in the U.S., while Serial’s first episode from the original series (“The Alibi”) was No. 3. Serial Productions is owned by the New York Times.

Wondery, the podcast studio that is part of Amazon Music, had the top subscriber channel on Apple Podcasts — and also distributes 16 of the 20 top subscriber shows, led by “Morbid,” a true-crime podcast hosted by Alaina Urquhart and Ash Kelley, at No. 1.

Last week, Apple announced the Apple Podcasts Award, honoring Slate’s narrative history series “Slow Burn” as the Show of the Year for its latest season, “Roe v. Wade,” hosted by Slate executive editor Susan Matthews, exploring the events leading up to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that was overturned earlier this year. Since then, Slow Burn has climbed to the top of the charts across all categories in more than 100 countries and regions and is the No. 1 history podcast and ranks among the top 10 across categories in the U.S.

Apple Podcasts 2022 Charts (U.S.)

Top Shows of 2022

1. Crime Junkie

2. The New York Times’ The Daily

3. Dateline NBC

4. Morbid

5. SmartLess

6. This American Life

7. Up First

8. Serial

9. The Ben Shapiro Show

10. Hidden Brain

11. Stuff You Should Know

12. My Favorite Murder With Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

13. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle

14. Radiolab

15. Fresh Air

16. Freakonomics Radio

17. Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

18. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

19. Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!

20. Something Was Wrong

Top New Shows of 2022

1. The Deck

2. Fly on the Wall With Dana Carvey and David Spade

3. The Thing About Helen & Olga

4. The Trojan Horse Affair

5. The Seduction

6. Betrayal

7. The Always Sunny Podcast

8. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra

9. Very Scary People

10. Twin Flames

11. MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories

12. KILLED

13. Dateline: Missing In America

14. The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley

15. Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen

16. Internal Affairs

17. Father Wants Us Dead

18. The Sunshine Place

19. Fed Up

20. American Radical

Top Subscriber Shows of 2022

1. Morbid

2. SmartLess

3. American Scandal

4. This Is Actually Happening

5. Something Was Wrong

6. Sword and Scale

7. Over My Dead Body

8. The Shrink Next Door

9. Twin Flames

10. Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked

11. The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley

12. Fed Up

13. Scamfluencers

14. Against The Odds

15. The Vanished Podcast

16. Dateline NBC

17. Killer Psyche

18. The Generation Why Podcast

19. Internal Affairs

20. Suspect

Top Followed Shows of 2022

1. Crime Junkie

2. Morbid

3. SmartLess

4. The Daily

5. The Deck

6. Huberman Lab

7. The Trojan Horse Affair

8. Dateline NBC

9. Something Was Wrong

10. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra

11. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle

12. On Purpose With Jay Shetty

13. Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

14. The Thing About Helen & Olga

15. Serial

16. The Always Sunny Podcast

17. Gone South

18. This Is Actually Happening

19. CounterClock

20. Stuff You Should Know

Top Shared Shows of 2022

1. Crime Junkie

2. SmartLess

3. Huberman Lab

4. The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)

5. Murdaugh Murders Podcast

6. The Daily

7. Something Was Wrong

8. Morbid

9. S-Town

10. Serial

11. The Thing About Pam

12. The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill

13. The Trojan Horse Affair

14. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle

15. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

16. Your Own Backyard

17. Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch

18. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra

19. Sweet Bobby

20. The Dropout

Top Shared Episodes of 2022

1. Serial: “Serial S01 Ep. 13: Adnan Is Out”

2. Huberman Lab: “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain & Health”

3. Serial: “Serial S01 – Ep. 1: The Alibi”

4. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “Breaking Cycles & Reparenting Yourself with Dr. Becky Kennedy”

5. The Daily: “Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis”

6. The Daily: “We Need to Talk About Covid, Part 1”

7. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “How to Raise Untamed Kids with Dr. Becky Kennedy”

8. The Daily: “A Movement to Fight Misinformation… With Misinformation”

9. The Daily: “Why Adnan Syed Was Released From Prison”

10. REAL AF with Andy Frisella: “14. #75HARD: A Tactical Guide To Winning The War With Yourself”

11. Hidden Brain: “Reframing Your Reality: Part 1”

12. The Daily: “The Rise of Workplace Surveillance”

13. Huberman Lab: “Sleep Toolkit: Tools for Optimizing Sleep & Sleep-Wake Timing”

14. Honestly With Bari Weiss: “Eating Ourselves to Death”

15. All There Is With Anderson Cooper: “Stephen Colbert: Grateful for Grief”

16. REAL AF with Andy Frisella: “208. #75HARD + #LIVEHARD: Winning The War Within & Unlocking Your Full Potential”

17. Ologies with Alie Ward: “Part 1: Attention-Deficit Neuropsychology (ADHD) with Russell Barkley”

18. The Peter Attia Drive: “COVID-19: Current state of affairs, Omicron, and a search for the end game”

19. The Daily: “The Pastors Being Driven Out by Trumpism”

20. Full Send Podcast: “Donald Trump on WW3, Talking to Putin, and Joe Rogan!”

Top Subscriber Channels of 2022

1. Wondery

2. Dateline NBC

3. Pushkin

4. Tenderfoot TV

5. TED Audio Collective

6. BBC Podcasts

7. Planet Money

8. Radiolab

9. The Moth

10. Luminary

11. Slate Podcasts

12. Lemonada

13. The Binge

14. Casefile Presents

15. Radiotopia

16. Slumber Studios

17. The Athletic

18. S&S +PLUS Light

19. Imperative

20. Wondery Kids

Top Free Channels of 2022

1. Audiochuck

2. The New York Times

3. iHeartPodcasts

4. Serial

5. The Daily Wire

6. Barstool Sports

7. Dear Media

8. ABC News

9. Exactly Right

10. Earwolf

11. Team Coco

12. ESPN

13. Crooked Media

14. MSNBC

15. Freakonomics

16. All Things Comedy Network

17. C13Originals

18. The Black Effect Network

19. Vox Media Podcast Network

20. Ramble