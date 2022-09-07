Apple Unveils iPhone 14, Rolling Out Upgraded Cameras

Apple took the wraps off its next-generation smartphones, the iPhone 14, which promise faster performance and super-charged photo and video features — with a new 12-megapixel main camera on the regular iPhone 14s and a 48-megapixel main camera with a quad-pixel sensor on the Pro series.

The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have a 6.1-inch screen, while the new iPhone 14 Plus now features a 6.7-inch display (as does the iPhone 14 Pro Max). The new phones feature an upgraded “action mode” video capture with advanced stabilization, supporting Dolby Vision HDR. The iPhone 14s also support the eSIM, a virtual subscriber identity module, so you don’t have to deal with a physical SIM card to enable wireless service.

The standard iPhone 14 will start at $799 and the Pro model will start at $899. They’re available to order starting Sept. 9, with the iPhone 14 shipping Sept. 16 and the iPhone 14 Pro shipping Oct. 7. The Pro model starts at $999 and Pro Max starts at $1,099; they’ll ship Sept. 16.

The new iPhone 14s include the ability to detect an extreme-impact collision, to contact emergency services and notify your emergency contacts automatically (something Android has offered for some time). The iPhone 14 also includes an Emergency SOS feature that uses communications satellites — to cover areas where terrestrial wireless mobile networks don’t reach. The Emergency SOS feature will be free for two years and will launch in November, starting in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro models feature always-on screens and introduce a new “Dynamic Island,” an animated notification feature that adapts in real-time to pop up alerts from a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the phone (behind which is the front-facing camera). Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of the Dynamic Island.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the iPhone 14 Pro devices “the best iPhones we’ve ever created.”

For the June 2022 quarter, sales of iPhones — which is by far Apple’s biggest business segment — were $40.67 billion, up 2.8% year over year despite headwinds including COVID-related supply-chain constraints and restrictions in China.

The tech giant held its annual fall product announcement event Wednesday at the spaceship-like Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, Calif., headquarters. Also at the event, titled “Far Out,” Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 and new versions of AirPods wireless earbuds.

Apple Watch Series 8 features crash detection, which includes the emergency crash-detection capaiblity; and ovulation-cycle detection with the device’s enhanced temperature sensor. The company also is introducing a low-power mode for its smartwatches providing up to 36 hours of battery life on a full charge (vs. 18 hours on average in regular mode).

The new Apple Watch Ultra sports watch is touted as the company’s most durable smartwatch to date with the product line’s biggest, brightest display and up to 60 hours of battery life using new low-power management features. Ultra, designed to withstand extreme climate conditions and deep-water diving, also includes a customizable “action” button.

Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 (for GPS) and $499 (for cellular connectivity), shipping starting Sept. 16. The second-generation Apple Watch SE, its lower-end line, is priced at $249 (GPS) and $299 (cellular) and also ships Sept. 16. Apple Watch Ultra is $799, shipping Sept. 23.

On the AirPods front, the company announced a new iteration of AirPods Pro that features a new personalized spatial audio capability, improved noise-canceling features, and a Precision Finding feature that lets users with a U1-enabled iPhone locate their charging case with guided directions. The new AirPods Pro will cost $249, shipping Sept. 23.

Apple also announced that later this fall, Fitness+ will be available for all iPhone users to subscribe to in the 21 countries it’s available in, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.