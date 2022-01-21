NBCU Poaches Hulu’s Annie Luo to Be Peacock EVP of Partnerships and Development

Kelly Campbell, the ex-Hulu chief who now serves as president of Peacock, recruited her former Hulu colleague Annie Luo for the NBCUniversal streamer’s leadership team.

Luo is joining Peacock as executive VP, global partnerships and strategic development. She’s based in L.A. and will report to Campbell. In the role, Luo will lead teams responsible for driving growth via existing and new strategic partnerships and will collaborate with divisions across Comcast, NBCU and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming strategies.

Most recently, Luo was senior VP of business development and operations at Hulu, which is majority owned by Disney. At Hulu, she was responsible for key strategic partnerships, long-range planning, new business model development, and cross-company operational alignment.

Before joining Hulu in 2019, Luo spent three years with McKinsey & Co. as a founding member of the consulting firm’s global consumer tech and media practice. She also spent six years at the World Economic Forum as the head of media, entertainment and information and held various roles at media brands including BBC Worldwide (Asia), CNBC and Bloomberg.

“Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” Matt Strauss, chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International for Peacock and NBCU, said in announcing Luo’s hire. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”

Luo holds an MBA from INSEAD and a master of arts degree in international relations from Boston University. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two children.