Andy Cohen Inks SiriusXM Three-Year Deal Renewal, Expands to Daily Radio Show

SiriusXM inked a three-year contract extension with TV/radio host and producer Andy Cohen, under which the pop-culture maven’s “Andy Cohen Live” will expand from a weekly to a five-days-per-week show — and his Radio Andy channel will expand its programming lineup with shows from other personalities.

Cohen, the creator and content curator of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (channel 102), will continue to host “Andy Cohen Live,” which — starting Nov. 14 — will now air Mondays through Fridays from 10-11 a.m. ET exclusively on the subscription audio service.

In addition, “Smith Sisters Live,” hosted by Lauren, Rachel and Mariah Smith, will go from weekly to daily, airing Mondays through Fridays at 9 a.m. ET (leading into “Andy Cohen Live”) starting in January 2023. “Smith Sisters Live” features the trio of entertainment superfan siblings taking a deep dive into the biggest trending pop-culture stories and the greatest (and worst) moments from reality TV and beyond.

Also under the expanded pact, three shows are joining the SiriusXM Radio Andy lineup as of Monday, Nov. 14: the weekly “Gayle King in the House,” daily “The Jess Cagle Show With Julia Cunningham” and weekly “It’s Me, Tinx.” Radio Andy will continue to broadcast existing programs including “Jeff Lewis Live,” “Reality Checked With Amy Phillips,” “Bevelations With Bevy Smith,” “Make It Nice With Dorinda Medley” and “Sandyland With Sandra Bernhard.”

“I’m gratified by the level of commitment SiriusXM has shown me and my channel,” Cohen said in a statement provided to Variety. “Our roster of big-name talent, mixed with folks who soon will be big-name talent, makes Radio Andy the perfect hub for everything pop culture.”

Cohen also will continue to curate his exclusive SiriusXM music channel, Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge, with an eclectic mix of music from artists including Madonna, John Mayer, Cher, U2, Diana Ross, the B-52s and Aretha Franklin.

Over the past seven years, Cohen’s interview guests on his SiriusXM channel have included Nicole Kidman, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Sarah Jessica Parker, John Mayer, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Dolly Parton, Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Lopez, Keanu Reeves, Will Ferrell, Kelly Ripa, Jane Fonda, Jon Bon Jovi, Mick Fleetwood and Jennifer Coolidge.

“We are thrilled to have Andy Cohen staying in the SiriusXM family,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer. “Andy continues to deliver a full lineup of talent on Radio Andy that excites our subscribers nationwide, while also curating Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge with a nonstop eclectic mix of music for all music lovers.”