Andrew Tate Complains That ‘Traditional Masculine Values’ Got Him Banned From Internet Platforms

Famous misogynist Andrew Tate in the past week has been kicked off several major internet services, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Twitch, for violating their policies.

In an interview on Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Today” released Thursday, Tate claimed the tech platforms barred him for flaunting what he said were his “traditional masculine values.”

“They banned me simply because I had large swaths of the population agreeing to very traditional masculine values,” Tate said (via Fox News).

“I live a very traditionally masculine life,” Tate told Carlson. “I have fast cars and a big house and a lot of money and a beautiful girlfriend, and they thought this was very, very threatening. And for some reason, they decided that it’s better they annihilate me from the internet and replace me with somebody who’s more aligned with whatever they’re trying to propose.”

Last week, Meta said it had permanently suspended Tate’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram for violating the company’s polices on “dangerous organizations and individuals.” Similarly, YouTube banned Tate’s channels, including TateSpeech, citing multiple violations of the platform’s community guidelines and terms of service, including its hate-speech policy.

Tate, who is 35, has repeatedly made hateful and occasionally violent comments about women. Over the years, the British-American former kickboxer has compared women to dogs, said women shouldn’t be allowed to drive, and argued that women should “bear responsibility” for being raped.

“[I]f you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bare [sic] some responsibility,” Tate tweeted in 2017, before Twitter permanently banned him shortly thereafter. “I’m not saying it’s OK you got raped. No woman should be abused regardless. However with sexual assault they want to put zero blame on the victim whatsoever.”

Earlier this month, the Guardian reported that Tate is being investigated for human trafficking (which he has denied). In one video explaining why he moved from the U.K. to Romania, Tate said, per the Guardian, “I’m not a rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free.” In April, Romanian police raided his home in response to reports he was allegedly detaining a 21-year-old American woman against her will.

On Barstool Sports’ “BFF” podcast in July, he was asked about his past comments about women being the property of men. “I’m not saying they’re property. I am saying they are given to the man and belong to the man,” Tate said. In 2016, Tate was booted from Season 17 of the U.K. version of reality show “Big Brother” after a video surfaced showed him hitting a woman with a belt (although both later said it was consensual).

In his recent interview with Carlson, Tate complained his comments are often taken out of context. “What happens is when I say these things, they ignore 95% of what I say,” Tate said. “They ignore me saying that you need to avoid low-quality men. And they take the bit where I say, ‘Avoid women who are dishonest.’ And then they put it on a reel — a very short three- or four-second clip — and then they say I’m a misogynistic person and I’m dangerous to women and I need to be banned.”