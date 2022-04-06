Amazon Music Prices Are Going Up for Some Subscribers

Starting next month, some customers of Amazon’s unlimited streaming music services will be paying more.

The Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan for Prime members is increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 per month, or from $79 to $89 per year. In addition, the Amazon Music Unlimited single-device plan (which allows one designated Echo or Fire TV to stream music) is going up by a dollar, rising from $3.99 to $4.99 per month. The updated pricing starts on May 5.

The ecommerce giant is raising the prices “To help us bring you even more content and features,” Amazon said in a customer notice on its site.

The price of the Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan for non-Prime customers is unchanged at $9.99/month — meaning Prime members still get a small discount. The Amazon Music Unlimited family plan (available to Prime members only) also is staying at $14.99/month or $149/year; it lets customers stream music on up to six devices at the same time.

In the music-streaming space, Amazon Music Unlimited competes primarily with Spotify and Apple Music (both of whose individual plans cost $9.99/month).

Amazon just raised the price of Prime memberships in the U.S. for the first time in nearly four years. The annual fee for the program jumped 17%, from $119 to $139. In addition, the pay-per-month option for Prime rose from $12.99 to $14.99 monthly. Prime offers free shipping on millions of products as well as additional perks like unlimited access to Prime Video.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers access to 90 million songs and podcasts, without ads, in audio formats including HD, Ultra HD and Spatial Audio.

The company also offers Amazon Music Prime — which is included with Prime membership at no additional cost — with a catalog of about 2 million songs. In addition, for students currently enrolled in a degree-granting college or university, there’s Amazon Music Unlimited for Students, which offers all the music and features of the individual plan for $4.99/month.