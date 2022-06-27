Amazon’s Freevee Launches Two Free Streaming Channels From Fuse Media

Fuse Media has secured distribution for two of its free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels — Fuse Backstage and Fuse Beat — on Amazon Freevee.

Amazon’s Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available on-demand. It also is adding a growing array of FAST linear streaming channels like the pair from Fuse Media.

Fuse Beat is the entertainment and lifestyle destination celebrating Black culture and its multifaceted contributions to global pop culture. The channel provides a curated selection of movies, fan-favorite series, award-winning docs, music and comedy performances. Fuse Beat is a partnership among Cinedigm, Quincy Newell’s TwentyOne14 Media and Fuse Media.

According to Fuse Media, Fuse Beat has become the most widely distributed Black content channel in the FAST space. In addition to Freevee, the channel is also available on Paramount’s Pluto TV, Roku, and Vizio and Samsung smart TVs.

Fuse Backstage showcases superstars and emerging talent in a collection of music bios, performances, interviews, news, docs, reality shows, films and specials. Aimed at music enthusiasts and fans of cutting-edge stories, Fuse Backstage is “oversized and overstuffed with legendary artists and fresh new talent,” the company says.

Fuse Media is a Latino-owned, multiplatform entertainment company whose mission is “empowering, celebrating and amplifying young, multicultural voices.” The company’s portfolio of businesses includes Fuse, Fuse+, Fuse Backstage, Fuse Beat, FM (Fuse Music), Fuse Sweat, fuse.tv, and Fuse Content Studio, its in-house production arm, as well as branded content and live events business.

In November 2020, Fuse Media was taken over in a management buyout led by CEO Miguel Roggero, following the company’s 2019 bankruptcy reorganization. In 2014, NuvoTV, an independent cable network that counted Jennifer Lopez among its investors, had acquired Fuse from the Madison Square Garden Co.