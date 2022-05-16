Amazon Freevee Launches on Apple TV

Amazon Freevee, the new name of the ad-supported video service formerly called IMDb TV, announced today that the Freevee app is now available through Apple’s App Store on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Freevee features originals from the Amazon Studios, including the recently crime drama “Bosch: Legacy” (a spinoff of “Bosch” on Prime Video) and second season of buddy-cop drama “Pretty Hard Cases.” The free streaming service also features a library of movies and TV shows including favorites such as “Deal or No Deal,” “Bewitched,” “Shark Tale” and “Logan” — all available for free, with ads. It also offers more than 75 free, ad-supported television (FAST) streaming channels, including exclusive FAST channels for hit Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” and the original “Kids in the Hall” comedy series.

Earlier this month, Amazon Freevee announced the pickup of Season 2 of “Bosch: Legacy” as part of its expanding slate, along with a short-term film licensing agreement with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution for a limited selection of 20th Century Studios titles, including “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2,” “Logan,” “Hidden Figures,” Kenneth Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and “The Post.”

The Amazon Freevee app is also available on Apple’s iPhone and iPad, Android mobile devices, as well as Roku devices, Samsung smart TVs (2017-21 models), LG smart TVs (2018-21 models), Comcast’s Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Chromecast with Google TV, Nvidia Shield and other Android TV devices, Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

In addition to third-party devices, Freevee is available as an app on Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire Tablets, and as a free channel within the Prime Video app across hundreds of devices.