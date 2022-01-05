Amazon Says It Has Sold More Than 150 Million Fire TV Devices

Amazon is touting a major milestone for its Fire TV line of streaming devices, claiming it has sold more than 150 million Fire TV devices worldwide.

For comparison, Roku reported 56.4 million active streaming accounts across its family of devices as of the end of the third quarter of 2021 — although that’s a different metric than total devices sold. At the end of 2020, Amazon last reported having more than 50 million active Fire TV accounts.

Amazon touted momentum for its connected-TV push, calling out the introduction last fall of the first Amazon-built TVs — the Amazon Omni and 4-Series — and a new version of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. In addition, according to the ecommerce giant, Fire TV Stick ranked as the top selling product on Amazon on Black Friday among all Amazon products, and customers purchased a record number of Fire TV smart TVs on Amazon.com the week of Black Friday, including models from Insignia, Toshiba, and Pioneer and the Amazon Fire TV Omni and 4-Series.

Next up: Amazon is taking Fire TV on the road.

At the CES 2022 trade show, the company announced that Ford Explorer and Lincoln Navigator will include Fire TV built-in to their 2022 models. Those come after Amazon announced a deal with Stellantis to be the first automaker to integrate Fire TV and deliver in-car entertainment with new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models; the carmaker also will also bring the Fire TV experience to Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica.