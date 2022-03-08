Amazon Unveils Amp, an App to DJ Radio Shows, in Beta

Amazon has released the limited-access beta version of Amp, a new, free app that provides users with a way to DJ their own live radio shows. Creators can work from a catalog of tens of millions of licensed songs from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and a long list of independent music companies, such as Beggars Group, Believe, CD Baby, and PIAS, with more being added. Users must use or create a free Amazon account as their login credentials for Amp.

“Radio has always been about music and culture,” said John Ciancutti, vice president of Amp. “But imagine if you were inventing the medium for the first time today. You’d combine what people love about radio — spontaneous talk, new music discovery, diverse personalities, and broad programming — with all that’s made possible by today’s technology. You’d make it so anybody with a phone, a voice, and a love for music could make their own show. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

As part of the limited beta, Amp is announcing a slate of upcoming shows from some major names in music. Nicki Minaj will soon bring her radio show, “Queen Radio,” to Amp, in addition to upcoming shows from Pusha T, singer-songwriter Tinashe, violinist Lindsey Stirling, Travis Barker, Lil Yachty, and Big Boi; personalities Tefi Pessoa and Nikita Dragun; radio DJs Zach Sang, Kat Corbett, and Christian James Hand; and writers from the publication The Fader.

Amp is creating built-in discovery and notifications, so listeners can find and follow creators and upcoming shows. Hosts can take callers, with control over who speaks and when. They can pre-plan and schedule their shows, and listen to songs in real time with their audiences.

For more information, see The Amp website.