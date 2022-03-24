Yahoo Taps Endeavor Exec Alicin Reidy Williamson as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

Alicin Reidy Williamson is leaving Endeavor after more than two years to join Yahoo, which spun off from Verizon last year, as the media and tech company’s chief diversity and culture officer.

Reidy Williamson will lead Yahoo’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts globally, reporting directly to CEO Jim Lanzone. Based in New York, she will lead the team of DEI and “employee-experience practitioners”; oversee employee engagement and strategic partnerships; and promote accountability across teams, functions and geographies.

A 25-year-plus media and DEI veteran, Reidy Williamson most recently served as chief inclusion officer at Endeavor. Before that, she was managing principal for the Raben Group, where she developed the DEI practice at the national public policy and communications strategy firm. Reidy Williamson also spent 13 years at Viacom and MTV Networks, launching the media conglom’s efforts in corporate responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and public affairs.

“Alicin has a strong track record of driving DEI innovation and the experience to lead Yahoo during our next stage of growth,” Lanzone, who was tapped as Yahoo’s chief exec last summer, said in a statement. “She will help to unlock the full potential of our workforce and business that will fully reflect Yahoo’s values and purpose. I look forward to her leadership and partnership.”

Reidy Williamson said that in speaking to Yahoo execs, “it is clear the company’s DEI culture runs deep — and impacts every employee at every level. By leveraging the power of this culture, we can drive business results while accelerating employee engagement and experiences that create access, advocacy and community.”

Reidy Williamson serves on the boards of March on Washington Film Festival and She Should Run, and is the diversity advisory council chair for Operation Homefront.

Yahoo, now owned by private-equity firm Apollo Group, says it reaches close to 900 million people worldwide. Its brands include AOL, Engadget, TechCrunch, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Fantasy and Yahoo Mail.