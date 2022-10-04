Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ Hits No. 1 on Spotify Podcast Charts After Season 2 Premiere With Hailey Bieber

Sex and relationship talk show “Call Her Daddy,” hosted by Alex Cooper, shot to the top of Spotify’s podcast charts following last week’s debut of Season 2. The premiere episode, released as a video podcast, featured an in-depth interview with Hailey Bieber.

After the Season 2 premiere of “Call Her Daddy” on Sept. 28, the podcast hit No. 1 on the Spotify charts in English-speaking countries worldwide. As of Tuesday (Oct. 4), it’s the top Spotify podcast in the United States, Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Norway and Denmark. In the U.S., Cooper’s show is currently ahead of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the perennial chart-topper on the streaming service.

In compiling its rankings, Spotify factors in a show’s pickup of new podcast followers along with recent unique listener numbers.

With Season 2, “Call Her Daddy” introduced a new look, logo and design. According to Spotify, Cooper “will continue to push the boundaries of conversations and educate the Daddy Gang on some of the most challenging issues women face today.” In June 2021, the company inked an exclusive three-year agreement with Cooper worth more than $60 million, Variety reported, moving the show from Barstool Sports to Spotify.

In the “Call Her Daddy” Season 2 premiere, Hailey Bieber opened up about her life as Mrs. Bieber, the challenges of dealing with trolls and haters online, her childhood as a member of the Baldwin clan (she is the younger daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin), and the “false narrative” about the timeline of her relationship with her husband and Selena Gomez.

Asked by Cooper about her sex life with Justin, Hailey shared just a few details. She said their favorite position was “definitely not missionary” and “I really like doggy-style” and that the couple would not consider engaging in a threesome. “The reason I get weird about talking about it is because I’m like… my parents are gonna listen to this,” Hailey said.

Hailey discussed her thoughts about why some fans were so angry over her engagement to Justin Bieber: “First of all I think one thing is that we’re both really young… I was 21 and he was 24.” She added, “I personally never thought I was going to get married that young. Like I always thought I would be maybe getting married now and I’m 25 now… I think the timing was obviously very rapid and very fast, which now being four years past that looking back on it.”

She also weighed in on the allegation that, as Cooper put it, Hailey was a “home-wrecker” — denying that she was in a relationship with Justin while he was still dating Gomez. “I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that’s the end of it,” Hailey said. Regarding the haters who wish her ill-will, Hailey commented, “I think it’s sad. I think it’s sad to be against someone’s happiness. I think it’s sad to not wish somebody well — who am I supposed to be that would be acceptable?”

Hailey also shared the best parts about her marriage to Justin: “He’s my best friend, and there is nothing better than being with the person that makes you smile the most, makes you laugh the most. He’s just literally the best human to me ever.”