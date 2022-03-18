×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Meghan Markle Podcast Coming to Spotify This Summer, After Royal Couple Resolves Concerns Over Streamer’s Handling of COVID Misinfo

‘Abbott Elementary’ Is No. 1 Most-Tweeted TV Comedy of the Year to Date

Quinta Brunson Janelle James Abbott Elementary
ABC

ABC’s freshman hit “Abbott Elementary” is the most-tweeted comedy series of 2022 so far, racking up more than 1.5 million posts on Twitter to date.

The workplace comedy was created by and stars Quinta Brunson as an avid second-grade teacher doing her best to support the students of her underfunded Philadelphia school. Brunson has lit up the Twittersphere since the sitcom’s Dec. 7, 2021, premiere — with more than 360,000 tweets about her — while her Twitter account, @quintabrunson, has gained 95,000 followers (+19%) over that time period. Co-star Janelle James (@janellejcomedy), who plays fan-favorite villain Principal Ava Coleman, has gained 60,000 followers since “Abbott Elementary” premiered, up 181%.

In addition, the official @AbbottElemABC Twitter account has gained about 38,600 followers (+728%) since the show’s debut. Earlier this week, ABC announced the Season 2 renewal of the show. “Abbott Elementary” returns to ABC with new episodes on March 22.

The Black Twitter community has rallied behind the show. Celebrity fans who have shared strong support for “Abbott Elementary” and Brunson on the social network have included Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Union.

“The magic of ‘Abbott Elementary’ is that it’s a show that’s crossed the threshold of only existing in one moment,” said Yari Blanco, Twitter’s senior manager of multicultural partnerships. “We see people live-tweeting when it’s airing on ABC, when it’s on Hulu the next day, in-between episodes and eagerly anticipating its return while the show is on hiatus.”

Blanco added, “It’s been immediately embedded into pop culture through memes of the cast, GIFs and moments that we can all relate to,” saying about Principal Ava: “We’ve all had a boss like that.”

Last month Twitter said that HBO’s “Euphoria” was the most-tweeted TV show of the decade (so far, of course), with the second season having garnered more than 30 million tweets.

“Abbott Elementary” is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, with executive producers including Brunson, Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

These are top three posts retweeted by fans of “Abbott Elementary,” according to Twitter:

And here are other top-performing tweets about the show:

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad