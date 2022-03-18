‘Abbott Elementary’ Is No. 1 Most-Tweeted TV Comedy of the Year to Date

ABC’s freshman hit “Abbott Elementary” is the most-tweeted comedy series of 2022 so far, racking up more than 1.5 million posts on to date.

The workplace comedy was created by and stars Quinta Brunson as an avid second-grade teacher doing her best to support the students of her underfunded Philadelphia school. Brunson has lit up the Twittersphere since the sitcom’s Dec. 7, 2021, premiere — with more than 360,000 tweets about her — while her Twitter account, @quintabrunson, has gained 95,000 followers (+19%) over that time period. Co-star Janelle James (@janellejcomedy), who plays fan-favorite villain Principal Ava Coleman, has gained 60,000 followers since “Abbott Elementary” premiered, up 181%.

In addition, the official @AbbottElemABC Twitter account has gained about 38,600 followers (+728%) since the show’s debut. Earlier this week, ABC announced the Season 2 renewal of the show. “Abbott Elementary” returns to ABC with new episodes on March 22.

The Black Twitter community has rallied behind the show. Celebrity fans who have shared strong support for “Abbott Elementary” and Brunson on the social network have included Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Union.

“The magic of ‘Abbott Elementary’ is that it’s a show that’s crossed the threshold of only existing in one moment,” said Yari Blanco, Twitter’s senior manager of multicultural partnerships. “We see people live-tweeting when it’s airing on ABC, when it’s on Hulu the next day, in-between episodes and eagerly anticipating its return while the show is on hiatus.”

Blanco added, “It’s been immediately embedded into pop culture through memes of the cast, GIFs and moments that we can all relate to,” saying about Principal Ava: “We’ve all had a boss like that.”

Last month Twitter said that HBO’s “Euphoria” was the most-tweeted TV show of the decade (so far, of course), with the second season having garnered more than 30 million tweets.

“Abbott Elementary” is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, with executive producers including Brunson, Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

These are top three posts retweeted by fans of “Abbott Elementary,” according to Twitter:

So Abbott Elementary is the black version of The Office? I’m sold. https://t.co/LiTESKhVRq — maybe: aliyah j. (@excusemelee_) January 9, 2022

Abbott Elementary exists because a sixth grader grew up and never forgot how seen she felt by her teacher. Let that sink in. — Beandrea July (@beandreadotcom) February 19, 2022

Y’all better remember Chris been looking the camera in confusion and disgust from comments for like 15 years 😭 https://t.co/4RIAEK3JaD — christian mingle.com (@strpslngnslasha) January 20, 2022

And here are other top-performing tweets about the show:

One day we’ll have like 9 seasons of Abbott Elementary to binge repeatedly the same way we have The Office and I love that for us — schway lex (@Lexual__) February 24, 2022

We are responsible! What are fans of Abbott elementary called? Are we the PTA?! https://t.co/CAt3t4v699 — Kevín (@KevOnStage) February 24, 2022

Just as Insecure ended & our community was left with nothing for the culture, Abbott Elementary came to save the day pic.twitter.com/n25eoYUoO9 — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) January 13, 2022

Abbott Elementary is so refreshing. We get a lot of really heavy shows so it’s nice to have something that’s just clean & funny. — nae (@euphorixa) February 28, 2022

i think it says something for abbott elementary to be attracting a crowd of people that don't regularly watch network sitcoms — zae | industry plant (@ItsZaeOk) January 21, 2022