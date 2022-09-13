‘Abbott Elementary’ Was Most-Tweeted Show During 2022 Emmys, Sheryl Lee Ralph Was No. 1 Cited Nominee on Twitter

“Abbott Elementary” didn’t take home the trophy for comedy series at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards — but the breakout sitcom from Quinta Brunson won the night on .

On Monday evening, the top-tweeted TV show among U.S. users was “Abbott Elementary,” according to Twitter. And Emmy night’s top-tweeted nominee was Sheryl Lee Ralph — with more than 150,000 mentions on the social network — who won the supporting comedy actress award for her turn as Barbara Howard in “Abbott Elementary.”

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” Ralph said in accepting the award.

Brunson, the show’s creator and star, took home her first Emmy award, for writing for a comedy series. “I want to keep making it a great show, and I think that requires an extreme amount of focus,” she said after the win. Brunson is the third Black person, and second Black woman, to win writing for a comedy series after Larry Wilmore (“The Bernie Mac Show”) and Lena Waithe (“Master of None”). “Abbott Elementary” also won the Emmy for casting for a comedy series.

The ABC comedy stars Brunson as an avid second-grade teacher doing her best to support the students of her underfunded Philadelphia school. Season 2 of “Abbott Elementary” is set to premiere Sept. 27. The series is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television.

“Abbott Elementary” had picked up seven 2022 Emmys nominations, including for best comedy series (which was won for a second year in a row by Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso”).

According to Twitter these are the top retweeted posts from the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 (based on U.S. data only):

Sheryl Lee Ralph blew the roof off the #emmys with this speech! pic.twitter.com/MFJzIqxBWC — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 13, 2022

Sheryl Lee Ralph just gave the most moving acceptance speech in #Emmys history. #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/IvNdXQx94o — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2022

the Emmys are tonight, so let’s never forget the time Amy Poehler convinced her other nominees to pretend they were in a beauty pageant when their category was called pic.twitter.com/QDGMS792Nb — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 12, 2022

Abbot Elementary used all their Emmys marketing money to buy school supplies for public schools instead 👏 #Emmys2022 — 🗽 Liz Gumbinner (@Mom101) September 13, 2022

To see Quinta Brunson go from BuzzFeed videos to the #Emmys stage is absolutely fantastic! #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/Xu2KJwNwTO — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2022

Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience.



For 35 years I’ve been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series.



But that all changes tonight… and it’s come full circle! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/TiyCwASVTI — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) September 13, 2022

#AbbottElementary is grateful, honored, and proud to accept the #Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series! ✨🤩 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/aET1O0374V — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) September 13, 2022