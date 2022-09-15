Former Teen Vogue Editor Phillip Picardi Joins Los Angeles LGBT Center as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

The Los Angeles LGBT Center has announced the hire of Phillip Picardi as the organization’s chief marketing and communications officer.

“I am so excited to be joining The Los Angeles LGBT Center at this urgent moment in our community’s history,” Picardi said in a statement Thursday morning. “After working for over a decade in the media, I know how powerful storytelling can be as a cultural salve. I’m thrilled to take the Center’s marketing and communications initiatives to new heights.”

Picardi joins as a member of the Center’s executive team, working alongside newly-appointed CEO Joe Hollendoner, chief impact officers Terra Russell-Slavin and Sharon Brown, chief financial officer Ricardo DeLeon, chief development officer Saurabh Bajaj and chief health officer Dr. Ward Carpenter.

Picardi enters into the nonprofit world with the Los Angeles LGBT Center after previously spending extensive time working in the media industry, serving as the chief content officer of Teen Vogue, where he spearheaded a content strategy that incorporated politics into the publication’s coverage that increased overall traffic. He started his career in media as an intern for Teen Vogue before eventually coming back in a higher editorial position.

He was later tapped by Condé Nast to oversee digital operations for Allure, and then founded the publishing house’s first LGBTQ+ brand, Them. He later oversaw the relaunch and rebranding of Out Magazine as the publication’s editor-in-chief. He recently graduated from the Harvard Divinity School, where he was a part of the inaugural cohort of the Masters of Religion and Public Life program.

“We’re thrilled to have Phillip bring his talents to the Center in this exciting new capacity,” Hollendoner said. “I’m confident he is the right leader to guide our messaging as we continue to embark on a bold new chapter for the organization.”