Vivendi-Backed Editis’ Podcast Studio Empreinte Magnetique Grows Audio Programming Slate

Empreinte Magnétique, the podcast studio created just over a year ago by Vivendi-owned publishing banner Editis, is rolling out a strong slate of audio series across different genres and launching Tamtam, a streamer dedicated to youth programming.

Headed by Lea Marchetti, Empreinte Magnétique released its first fiction audio show “Bonne nuit ma douce,” on June 23. The 10-part thriller series is adapted from the novel of the same name written by Julie Garcia and published in France by Télémaque. Directed by Marchetti and Charles de Cillia, “Bonne nuit ma douce” was produced in-house by Empreinte Magnétique and Editis.

“Bonne nuit ma douce,” adapted by Coline Dussaud (“Un si grand soleil”), follows Eléonore, her husband and two daughters who travel to Copenhague for the Christmas holiday. A day after arriving there, their youngest daughter, Celeste, mysteriously disappears. While the hotel’s camera footage don’t show anything, Celeste is found dead in the basement of the hotel by the Danish police. The series chronicles the dual investigation, one led by the detective assigned to the case, and a second carried on by Eléonore.

Empreinte Magnétique has also joined forces with Paradiso, Lorenzo Benedetti‘s podcast production banner, to launch Tamtam. The new label will be dedicated to programs skewing young children aged 3 to 8. Set for a July 6 roll-out, Tamtam boasts a first slate of five audio programs, including the environment-themed Kididoc, as well as “Le livre des émotions,” “Max et Lapin,” “Tarzan, poney méchant.” All these program are adapted from bestselling children books published by Editis-owned houses Nathan and Grund, among others.

Tamtam is also launching with a series adapted from “Mystères à Versailles,” the 1680-set saga following a pair of tweens who investigate the court of the French King Louis XIV. “Mystères à Versailles” is published by Nathan.

Tamtam is a subscription-based service priced at €3.99 per month. The ad-free streamer will have a freemium model allowing users to watch three episodes for free before subscribing.