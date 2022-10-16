Italian TV Exports Double Over Past Five Years as Media Landscape Evolves

Exports of Italian TV series and non-theatrical movies have more than doubled over the past five years thanks in part to the rise of local originals commissioned by streamers, just as investments in production of local scripted content are also increasing.

That is the key finding of a report unveiled at Rome’s MIA market by Italy’s producers association APA, which estimates the total value of Italy’s TV exports in 2021 at roughly €100 million ($97 million).

The total cost of all types of Italian TV and platform content produced in 2021 reached €1.4 billion ($1.36 billion) in 2021, which is a 37% increase compared with 2017, according to the APA report.

The number of Italian series and non-theatrical films that broke out of national confines on small screens between 2017 and 2021 grew from 17 to a still relatively small 48, according to the report. APA attributes this increase in international visibility both to global streamer play and to “an increased capability” on the part of content made for TV outlets to “find distribution opportunities on international markets.”

Significantly, half of the 48 titles exported by Italy around the world over the past five years were distributed by global streamers.

That said, during the report’s presentation, APA chief Giancarlo Leone underlined how, in terms of investments, Italian linear TV operators – including pay-TV outfit Sky – are still the main source of scripted content resources, accounting for €225 million ($231 million) of investments in 2021. That is almost twice as much as the total investment made last year by streamers in Italian TV series and film production, which amounts to €120 million.

Accordingly, pubcaster RAI and Sky are still the ones making the country’s flagship shows such as “My Brilliant Friend,” now in its third season – which is a RAI/HBO collaboration – and Sky’s upcoming spaghetti Western saga “Django” (pictured above), which is launching next week from the Rome Film Festival.

An Italian original on a similar scale to these shows commissioned by a streamer has yet to drop. But there are several high-end Italian series for global platform play in the pipeline, most notably “Ferrari,” commissioned by Apple, penned by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, and to be directed by “Gomorrah” helmer and show runner Stefano Sollima. “Ferrari,” which is in pre-production, is said to have the biggest budget ever invested in TV series out of Italy.

Apple is the latest streaming player, after Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + and Paramount +, to take the plunge and commission Italian originals. On the horizon is HBO Max. Alessandro Araimo, who is Warner Bros. Discovery general manager for Italy, Spain and Portugal, during the APA presentation said HBO Max is expected to launch in Italy in mid-2024.