Argonon Label Like A Shot Entertainment Launches First Podcast Series ‘Forbidden History’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The Argonon Group is moving into podcasting with its first audio series, Variety can exclusively confirm.

Argonon label Like A Shot Entertainment is set to launch 10-part series “Forbidden History” based on the international TV brand.

The label has also undergone a management restructure with Debbie Akinbola (pictured) appointed to head of production. Reporting to managing director Henry Scott, she will be responsible for the production process, including post-production.

“Forbidden History,” which is set to launch Oct. 12 across all major audio platforms, is hosted by Janine Harouni. It will explore “the past’s darkest corners by examining true crime stories through history, shedding light on the lives of intriguing individuals with the aim to uncover the truth buried deep in some of history’s most controversial legacies,” reads the logline.

The first episode is titled “Hitler’s Niece: Suicide or Murder,” about the mysterious death of the tyrant’s relative, while further episodes will deal with Russian tsar Peter the Great and the mystery of the Mary Magdalene.

“Forbidden History” is co-executive produced by Henry Scott, Steve Gilham and Danny O’Brien for Like a Shot Entertainment.

Auddy are distributing the podcast while Viasat World will provide localized language versions in Eastern Europe.

“Our evolution into the hugely exciting and fast-growing podcast space is an important moment for Like a Shot as we broaden our ambitions, expand our breadth of content and extend our creative storytelling expertise into audio-on-demand,” said Scott. “Our first ever podcast season builds on the success of our long-running international TV series, which has attracted a loyal fanbase across the U.K. and U.S., to explore incredible and little known historical stories through the immersive and intimate medium of audio.”

Of Akinbola’s appointment, Scott added: “This is an important appointment which will support our diversification into new genres and onto new platforms, working with a new raft of terrestrial and international broadcasters and partners. Debbie’s breadth of experience and expertise will play an invaluable role as we accelerate our growth plans for 2023.”