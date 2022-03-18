Female Focused True Crime Series ‘On the Record with Marie Claire’ Set at Future Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Future Studios and women’s destination Marie Claire are teaming for digital true crime series “On the Record with Marie Claire.”

The seven-part anthology series will feature female-focused stories of women seeking justice, told from the viewpoint of a central character directly linked to the case in question. Each episode, which is 7–12 minutes long, features archive film and stills and evidence from an individual case, alongside Marie Claire’s storytelling and investigative reporting. Marie Claire’s editorial team guides the audience through each episode, amplifying the voices of a diverse group of women, confronting contemporary issues.

The true crime investigations featured in the series include the story of the Hollywood Con Queen who ran an elaborate scam targeting gig workers in the entertainment industry; a young Montana woman and member of the Blackfeet Nation still searching for her sister who simply vanished four years ago; and another focusing on a North Korean defector who believes her friend was recaptured and forced back to the country.

The series will be re-versioned for different digital platforms across Marie Claire’s digital channels. It will be featured on MarieClaire.com, which sees an average of 16 million unique visitors per month, and will also be available on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Executive producers are Future Studios director of digital video Jon Eastman and Marie Claire executive editor Danielle McNally.

McNally said: “Marie Claire has a rich history of publishing powerful investigative journalism, approaching the stories, always, through the lens of women and the issues that impact them the most. The beauty of this series is that it allows us to bring those incredible features in our archive to life and to continue telling the stories of these impressive women.”

Eastman added: “It’s been a privilege to help such amazing contributors share their powerful stories with Marie Claire’s audience. We’re really proud of what we’ve made with Danielle and her team and are looking forward to creating other new series’ together in 2022 and beyond.

Future Studios, the factual content business and video production division of Future Publishing, recently appointed Shante Paige to head up its new content production hub in Atlanta, Georgia.