Disney Plus Sets Launch Dates, Pricing for 42 Countries in Europe, West Asia and Africa

Disney Plus
Courtesy of Disney

Disney Plus confirmed launch dates — and pricing — for 42 new countries and 11 territories across Europe, West Asia and Africa, continuing its phased rollout to span the globe.

Disney’s flagship streaming service will bow in South Africa on May 18, followed by all other countries listed in June (see below for dates and pricing). The media conglomerate earlier this year announced plans for summer 2022 expansion to countries including Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates.

The countries set to get Disney Plus are: Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine Territories, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen.

In addition, the 11 new territories Disney Plus will be available in are Denmark’s Faroe Islands, France’s French Polynesia, French Southern Territories and St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Finland’s Åland Islands, the Netherlands’ Sint Maarten, Norway’s Svalbard & Jan Mayen and the U.K.’s British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands and St. Helena.

The Disney Plus lineup includes original series like Star Wars’ “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau, as well as upcoming Marvel Studios series “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac. The streaming service also is home to all Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm movies including Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar-winning “Encanto” and “Cruella” starring Emma Stone. In general entertainment subscribers will also be able to watch titles including comedy “Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds as well as full seasons of “The Simpsons” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

As in other regions, Disney Plus subscribers will have access to up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, IMAX Enhanced support for selected titles (where available), and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles with age-based content restrictions.

Outside Europe, Disney Plus has launched in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, JapanSouth Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong and across Latin America. In India, the service is known as Disney Plus Hotstar and is the market leader. The Disney Plus Hotstar brand is also used in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, where it operates with significantly lower price points than more developed markets.

Here’s the full list of 42 countries (in alphabetical order) where Disney Plus is scheduled to launch in May and June, with standard monthly and annual pricing:

Launch Date

Country

Currency

Standard Pricing

Monthly

Annual

 

May 18

South Africa

ZAR

119.00

1190.00

 

June 8

Algeria

DZD

399.99

3998.99

Bahrain

USD

8.99

88.99

Egypt

EGP

49.99

498.99

Iraq

IQD

4999.99

49998.99

Jordan

JOD

2.99

28.99

Kuwait

USD

8.99

88.99

Lebanon

USD

4.49

43.99

Libya

USD

2.99

28.99

Morocco

MAD

32.99

328.99

Oman

USD

8.99

88.99

Palestine Territories

USD

6.99

68.99

Qatar

QAR

29.99

298.99

Saudi Arabia

SAR

29.99

298.99

Tunisia

TND

3.49

33.99

United Arab Emirates

AED

29.99

298.99

Yemen

USD

2.99

28.99

 

June 14

Albania

EUR

7.99

79.90

Andorra

EUR

8.99

89.90

Bosnia and Herzegovina

EUR

7.99

79.90

Bulgaria

EUR

7.99

79.90

Croatia

EUR

7.99

79.90

Czech Republic

CZK

199.00

1990.00

Estonia

EUR

7.99

79.90

Greece

EUR

8.99

89.90

Hungary

HUF

2490.00

24900.00

Kosovo

EUR

7.99

79.90

Latvia

EUR

7.99

79.90

Liechtenstein

CHF

12.90

129.0

Lithuania

EUR

7.99

79.90

Malta

EUR

8.99

89.90

Montenegro

EUR

7.99

79.90

North Macedonia

EUR

7.99

79.90

Poland

PLN

28.99

289.90

Romania

RON

29.99

299.90

San Marino

EUR

8.99

89.90

Serbia

EUR

7.99

79.90

Slovakia

EUR

7.99

79.90

Slovenia

EUR

7.99

79.90

Turkey

TRY

34.99

349.90

Vatican City

EUR

8.99

89.90

 

June 16

Israel

ILS

39.90

399.00

In addition, these are the 11 new territories where will Disney Plus launch on June 14:

Territories

Country

Currency

Monthly Pricing

Annual Pricing

 

 

 

 

 

Faroe Islands 

Denmark

DKK

79.00

790.00

French Polynesia 

French Southern Territories

St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas
Collective 

France

EUR

8.99

89.90

Åland
Islands 

Finland 

EUR

8.99

89.90

Sint
Maarten 

Netherlands 

EUR

8.99

89.90

Svalbard & Jan Mayen 

Norway

NOK

89.00

890.00

British Indian Ocean Territory

Gibraltar

Pitcairn Islands

St Helena 

United Kingdom

GBP

7.99

79.90

