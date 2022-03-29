Disney Plus Sets Launch Dates, Pricing for 42 Countries in Europe, West Asia and Africa

Disney Plus confirmed launch dates — and pricing — for 42 new countries and 11 territories across Europe, West Asia and Africa, continuing its phased rollout to span the globe.

Disney’s flagship streaming service will bow in South Africa on May 18, followed by all other countries listed in June (see below for dates and pricing). The media conglomerate earlier this year announced plans for summer 2022 expansion to countries including Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates.

The countries set to get Disney Plus are: Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine Territories, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen.

In addition, the 11 new territories Disney Plus will be available in are Denmark’s Faroe Islands, France’s French Polynesia, French Southern Territories and St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Finland’s Åland Islands, the Netherlands’ Sint Maarten, Norway’s Svalbard & Jan Mayen and the U.K.’s British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands and St. Helena.

The Disney Plus lineup includes original series like Star Wars’ “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau, as well as upcoming Marvel Studios series “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac. The streaming service also is home to all Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm movies including Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar-winning “Encanto” and “Cruella” starring Emma Stone. In general entertainment subscribers will also be able to watch titles including comedy “Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds as well as full seasons of “The Simpsons” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

As in other regions, Disney Plus subscribers will have access to up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, IMAX Enhanced support for selected titles (where available), and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles with age-based content restrictions.

Outside Europe, Disney Plus has launched in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong and across Latin America. In India, the service is known as Disney Plus Hotstar and is the market leader. The Disney Plus Hotstar brand is also used in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, where it operates with significantly lower price points than more developed markets.

Here’s the full list of 42 countries (in alphabetical order) where Disney Plus is scheduled to launch in May and June, with standard monthly and annual pricing:

Launch Date Country Currency Standard Pricing Monthly Annual May 18 South Africa ZAR 119.00 1190.00 June 8 Algeria DZD 399.99 3998.99 Bahrain USD 8.99 88.99 Egypt EGP 49.99 498.99 Iraq IQD 4999.99 49998.99 Jordan JOD 2.99 28.99 Kuwait USD 8.99 88.99 Lebanon USD 4.49 43.99 Libya USD 2.99 28.99 Morocco MAD 32.99 328.99 Oman USD 8.99 88.99 Palestine Territories USD 6.99 68.99 Qatar QAR 29.99 298.99 Saudi Arabia SAR 29.99 298.99 Tunisia TND 3.49 33.99 United Arab Emirates AED 29.99 298.99 Yemen USD 2.99 28.99 June 14 Albania EUR 7.99 79.90 Andorra EUR 8.99 89.90 Bosnia and Herzegovina EUR 7.99 79.90 Bulgaria EUR 7.99 79.90 Croatia EUR 7.99 79.90 Czech Republic CZK 199.00 1990.00 Estonia EUR 7.99 79.90 Greece EUR 8.99 89.90 Hungary HUF 2490.00 24900.00 Kosovo EUR 7.99 79.90 Latvia EUR 7.99 79.90 Liechtenstein CHF 12.90 129.0 Lithuania EUR 7.99 79.90 Malta EUR 8.99 89.90 Montenegro EUR 7.99 79.90 North Macedonia EUR 7.99 79.90 Poland PLN 28.99 289.90 Romania RON 29.99 299.90 San Marino EUR 8.99 89.90 Serbia EUR 7.99 79.90 Slovakia EUR 7.99 79.90 Slovenia EUR 7.99 79.90 Turkey TRY 34.99 349.90 Vatican City EUR 8.99 89.90 June 16 Israel ILS 39.90 399.00

In addition, these are the 11 new territories where will Disney Plus launch on June 14: