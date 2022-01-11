ViacomCBS Commissions BET, Comedy Central and MTV Short Form Series for YouTube, Facebook (EXCLUSIVE)

ViacomCBS Networks International has greenlit six diverse short form shows exclusively made for YouTube and Facebook from the BET, Comedy Central and MTV International platforms.

Eight-episode series “Dating Black,” premiering on Feb. 7, 2022, follows British Black millennials and their challenges in dating and features the “90’s Babies” podcast crew of Hemah K, Samuel Eni, Uche Natori and Wunmi Bello. Commissioned by Cicelia Deane and Collins Harris for BET, “Dating Black” is produced by Tonye Mak and Yara Shaikh of MFT Media and will air on BET International’s YouTube Channel.

Weekly stand-up series “Comedy Central Live,” premiering on Jan. 17, features 40 U.K. comedians, including Rosie Jones, Lost Voice Guy, Suzi Ruffell, Ivo Graham, Abi Clarke, Aurie Styla, Nathan Caton, Travis Jay, Thanyia Moore, Leo Reich, Chloe Petts, Josh Jones and Fatiha El-Ghorri making a post-pandemic return to the stage. The 40 x 5′ episode show is made for Comedy Central International by Off The Kerb TV and produced by John McCormack, with executive producers Andy Leitch and Jonathan Pascoe, and will premiere on Comedy Central U.K.’s YouTube channel and Facebook Watch.

Eight-episode series “The Lazy Generation: Stupid Stunts,” premiering on Feb. 2, follows YouTube stars The Lazy Generation as they bring celebrity friends including “Ru Paul’s Drag Race U.K.” star Baga Chipz and Pete Wicks from “The Only Way Is Essex” with them on their journey to complete some of the most outrageous stunts of their careers. Produced by VIS and executive produced by Ed Hall, with Iestyn Barker as executive producer for Comedy Central, the show will air on Comedy Central U.K.’s YouTube Channel.

Another eight-parter, sketch show “Comedy Central’s East Mode,” premiering on Feb. 4, follows Nigel Ng and Evelyn Mok from popular comedy podcast, “Rice To Meet You.” It is executive produced by Rebecca Hewett and produced by Mary Rose for Viacom International Studios and will premiere on Comedy Central U.K.’s YouTube channel and Facebook Watch before a linear broadcast later in the year.

“Geordies React 2,” premiering on Feb. 8, features “Geordie Shore” stars Charlotte Crosby, Nathan Henry, Chloe Ferry, Bethan Kershaw, Sophie Kasaei, James Tindale and Abbie Holborn who react to their most iconic moments. The 4 x 12′ episode series, executive produced by Jonathan Pascoe for MTV International and directed and produced by Emily Dittmar, will air on MTV U.K.’s YouTube channel and Facebook Watch.

“Sorry Babe,” premiering on March 7, is a social experiment where real people are given the opportunity to apologize to someone they’ve affected in their life, but participants don’t know who will turn up, or what they’ll be apologizing for until the moment of confrontation. The show, produced by VIS and executive produced by Kate Amarnani, with Iestyn Barker and Rebecca Hewett as executive producers for MTV, will air on MTV U.K.’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Watch.

Local-language digital series are also in the works, including Comedy Central’s “Mini Mocks” in Germany, Italy, Poland, Africa and Asia and season 2 of “Commentary Roast” in Italy, Germany, Africa, and Asia. MTV Latin America will also launch a slate of digital-first companion series to support hit TV shows “Acapulco Shore,” “Resistire,” and “De Férias com o Ex” in 2022.

“We’re dedicated to the development of diverse short-form content across our BET and MTV Entertainment brands to expand the reach and demand for digital content offerings in nearly 180 regions internationally,” said Kelly Bradshaw, senior VP of MTV Entertainment Brands International. “This strategy allows us to pilot to scale new short-form series ideas, leverage emerging and established talent on a larger level, and reach our youth audiences everywhere they are consuming content.”