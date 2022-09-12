Netflix Partners With Ubisoft on ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Mobile Game and Two Other Mobile Titles

Netflix and Ubisoft have partnered on a new “Assassin’s Creed” mobile game and two other mobile titles that will be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix members globally with no ads or in-house purchases.

The other two titles are a new “Valiant Hearts” game, which is a sequel to Ubisoft’s award-winning game “Valiant Hearts: The Great War,” directed by its original core team but featuring a new story, and a sequel to Ubisoft’s “The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot” mobile game, which was shut down in 2016.

All three mobile games will be available to Netflix members in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched,” said Mike Verdu, Netflix’s VP of games, in a statement. “This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world.”

Said Ubisoft’s chief mobile officer Jean-Michel Detoc: “As we continue to create great experiences on all platforms, we’re glad to be partnering with such an innovative and creative partner as Netflix.”

“I believe that this partnership will be a great opportunity for Netflix members to further explore our worlds and universes on mobile.”

Earlier this month Ubisoft announced that Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent had become a major investor and forged a strategic partnership with Ubisoft under which it will launch some of its titles in China.

Mobile games represent a relatively marginal component of Netflix’s business model.