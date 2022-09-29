Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Set For European Launch at Lucca Comics Convention With Tim Burton in Attendance

Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams will have its European premiere in Italy at Lucca Comics & Games with Burton attending the launch at Europe’s biggest geek meet.

Lucca Comics – which is an immersive cross-media event dedicated to pop culture, cosplay and comics held in the medieval Tuscan town of Lucca – has been chosen by Netflix as the venue for the European unveiling of the first “Wednesday” episode on Oct. 31.

Burton has executive produced and directed four of the show’s eight episodes, with Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall serving as additional directors. “Wednesday” is produced by MGM Television for Netflix.

Netflix will drop all of its “Wednesday” episodes on Nov. 23 which is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in the U.S..

In the series Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her new psychic abilities and solve a murder mystery connected to the Addams family’s past.

“Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Ortega has said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant. And we’ve never seen her on screen this much.”

Disney+ is also set to have a strong presence at Lucca where they will be launching two Lucasfilm projects with talent in tow.

On Oct. 30 “Andor” stars Denise Gough and Kyle Soller will be making the trek to Lucca to promote the “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” series that explores the Star Wars galaxy from a new perspective and is currently streaming on Disney+ with one episode per week.

On Nov. 1 “Willow” cast members Amar Chadha-Patel, Erin Kellyman and Ellie Bamber will unveil exclusive footage from the epic fantasy series that serves as a sequel to the 1988 fantasy film of the same name which debuts on Disney+ on November 30. The “Willow” talents are also set to meet the Lucca Comics audience for a Q&A session.

Lucca Comics, which is increasingly positioning itself as one of the top events in Europe to launch content from streamers, broadcasters and movie studios, runs Oct. 28-Nov. 1.