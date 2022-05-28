Crypto Film ‘The Infinite Machine’ Adds Metaverse Component in Pact With Decentraland, Lumiere

Versus Entertainment has brought on board Decentraland and Lumiere to develop metaverse and NFT angles for its ongoing film project “The Infinite Machine.”

“The Infinite Machine” is a film adapted from Camilla Russo’s book of the same title which is now being produced by Versus with Ridley Scott’s production company Scott Free. It tells the story Vitalik Buterin, the controversial co-founder of Ethereum, the world’s second largest digital asset.

Decentraland operates a virtual world that uses open-source technology, allowing it to be expanded by member users. The platform is also owned and operated by the same users, using blockchain, rather than by a parent company.

The agreement between Versus and Decentraland will see the film and its NFT collection developed and integrated into the Decentraland metaverse. Lumiere, a Hong Kong- and Singapore-based entertainment specialist, is supporting the project by developing and integrating the experience of the film and engaging its audiences into the Decentraland metaverse.

“The Infinite Machine” is expected to conduct its third round of NFT issues in the following months, allowing it to become the first ever NFT-financed film.

The film will be written for the screen and directed by Shyam Madiraju, with Scott, Tom Moran and Vera Meyer of Scott Free producing, alongside Alejandro Miranda of Versus Entertainment.

“We are really proud that a company such as Lumiere and as important a film as ‘The Infinite Machine’ have chosen Decentraland to build their experience in order to interact with its community fan base. The link between movies, their communities and the Metaverse is already happening,” said Alejandro De Grazia, head of film and entertainment at Decentraland Foundation.

“This is a case that can transform how the entire industry develops and promotes its content to its fans and audiences,” said Patrice Poujol, CEO of Lumiere.

Miranda and Francisco Gordillo, executive producer of “The Infinite Machine” and responsible for its NFT collection, describe the film and its outreach into the metaverse as “an amazing project that will broadcast the Ethereum´s ecosystem potential to mainstream audiences.”