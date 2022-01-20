Omnific Takes Control of Hong Kong VFX Firm Marvel Digital to Accelerate NFT Output (EXCLUSIVE)

Digital entertainment studio Omnific Blockchain Studios is to take operational control of Marvel Digital Productions, a Hong Kong-based effects and post-production company. The move is intended to accelerate production of non fungible tokens (NFT).

NFTs, which are unique, uncopiable versions of digital images, and use blockchain to trace them, have taken the art world by storm. They are now encroaching into the entertainment scene.

Omnific was established last year by Phoenix Waters Productions in partnership with tech companies Marvion and Coinllectibles. Phoenix Waters, a Hong Kong and U.K. company headed by entrepreneur Bizhan Tong, will manage both Omnific and Marvel Digital.

Marvel Digital, which specializes in 3D conversion, 4K upscaling, CG animation, motion capture, and content production services, was founded in 2012 and is headed by Ricky Hoi.

It will support Phoenix Waters’ existing production slate and continue to service third party film and TV works. It previously worked on films including 2020 Hong Kong racing thriller “Echoes of the Thunder” starring Carlos Chan, and is currently providing post-production services on Phoenix Waters’ recently wrapped crime series “Forensic Psychologist.”

“Placing it under the remit of PWP enables me to utilize the company to support our upcoming productions and fulfil our joint goals with OBS without the need to use resources acquiring it – those resources will instead be used for our productions,” said Tong.

“Marvel Digital Productions’ gold standard work in VFX and post-production sets an immeasurable level of quality that will ensure Omnific’s NFT content will be delivered to the highest standard, and that third party content creators can benefit from a service that stands alongside that of Hollywood,” said Tong.

“Due to my strategic plans for 2022 and vision to see the Hong Kong entertainment industry thrive once again, it becomes clear that we need to expand more rapidly to cover every aspect of the film production process through the support of partnerships and strategic acquisitions,” Tong added.

Phoenix Waters’ upcoming productions include a Cantonese remake of Richard Linklater’s “Tape,” Hong Kong zombie film “Chungking Mansions,” and superhero drama series “Evos.” “Forensic Psychologist” recently wrapped production with Endeavor Content handling global distribution and remake rights.