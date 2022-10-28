Participation at Online TIFFCOM Was Little Changed

Preliminary data from TIFFCOM, the rights market that accompanies the Tokyo International Film Festival, showed levels of market screenings and participation by companies and executives little changed from 2021.



The market ran Oct. 25-28, 2022, and was the third year that TIFFCOM has been held as an online-only event.



In a statement on Friday organizers said that the market had welcomed 1,895 participants from 58 countries or regions. That compared with 1,935 in 2021 and 1,604 in 2020. They hailed from 52 countries or regions in 2021 and 45 in 2020.



This year’s market hosted 327 exhibitors from a record 33 countries or regions, compared with 313 from 30 territories in 2021 and 250 from 28 in 2020.



The market hosted 100 online screening titles, fractionally lower than the 104 last year, but still higher than the 73 from 2020. Online seminars in 2022 numbered 14, compared with 15 in 2021. On demand screenings, seminars and chat functions remain available online until the end of November.



The film financing component Tokyo Gap Financing Market selected an unchanged 20 projects, from 75 submissions.



This year, TIFFCOM was able to welcome many guests from all over the world. I would like to express my thanks to all participants. The online event has made participation easier, and we have been able to achieve a greater, more diverse business event than ever before,” said Kurihashi Mikiya, TIFFCOM’s MD in a message to participants. “I thank everyone who worked hard to bring this event to life. I hope this is a fruitful event for all attendees.”

The move to hold TIFFCOM online was initially taken due to the impact of COVID-19 on business and international travel in 2020 and 2021. But this year logistical uncertainties prevented it from being held in person, even though the Tokyo festival has been able to return as a real-world event and other film markets are being held in-person.

Tokyo organizers have explained that the market needs to secure venues more than a year in advance and was unable to do so because of uncertainty as to when Japan’s disease control measures would be relaxed.

“As next year marks TIFFCOM’s 20th year, we hope we can make it an even greater event,” said Kurihashi.