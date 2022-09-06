Tony Leung to be Feted as Asian Filmmaker of the Year at Busan Film Festival

Tony Leung Chiu-wai, the Hong Kong star of “In The Mood For Love” and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has been named Asian Filmmaker of the Year by the Busan International Film Festival. Leung will collect his award at the festival’s opening ceremony on Oct. 5. 2022.

The festival will open with a screening of “Scent of Wind” by Hagi Mohaghegh. The Iranian director previously won the 2015 New Currents competition in Busan with his second feature “Immortal.”

The festival will close with “A Man,” from Japan’s Ishikawa Kei. The title premiered this week at the Venice film festival in the Orrizonti section.

Busan organizers said that the festival will play a total of 243 films (features and shorts) from 71 countries and territories. These include 89 world premieres and 13 international premieres.

After two years of disruptions the festival will operate largely normally. This includes a red carpet opening ceremony, screenings at 30 screens in seven venues, meetings between stars and fans, as well as master classes and special talks.

“All events and parties, including opening and closing ceremonies, are preparing for normal operations. Invitations to overseas guests, accreditation for festival/market badges, and ticketing will progress as in the pre-pandemic years,” organizers said.

The festival announced just two gala screenings — Alain Guiraudie’s “Nobody’s Hero” and Pietro Marcello’s “Scarlet” — but said that six films selected by and starring Leung would also get prestige spots. These include Wong Kar-wai’s “2046,” “Happy Together,” and “In The Mood For Love,” as well as Jeffrey Lau’s “The Eagle Shooting Heroes,” Patrick Yau’s “The Longest Nite” and “Infernal Affairs,” co-directed by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak.

Busan’s icons section is an annual festival-of-festivals showcase of works by major international directors. Among the recently premiered films are: Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO,” Gianni Amelio’s “Lord of the Ants,” Francois Ozon’s “Peter von Kant,” Ruben Ostlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” Kore-eda Hirokazu’s (Korean-language) “Broker,” Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” and David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future.” The section also includes one world premiere, “Feast,” by Brillante Mendoza.

