Cate Blanchett, Baz Luhrmann, Karen O, Este Haim, Rickey Minor, Danny Elfman Join Variety’s Virtual Music for Screens Summit Held Nov. 29 – Dec. 1

Variety announced Wednesday that its annual, virtual Music for Screens Summit will take place Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 and feature conversations with Cate Blanchett, Baz Luhrmann, Karen O, Rickey Minor, Danny Elfman and more.

Variety’s Music for Screens Summit celebrates best-in-class creators, musicians and is part of LA3C, Penske Media’s first-ever culture and creativity festival taking place Dec. 10-11 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. Variety’s Music for Screens event allows VIP ticket holders access to an experience typically reserved for industry executives only.

The summit will cover such topics as strategies for creating a winning live music performance and how recording artists have transitioned to screen composers.

Actor Cate Blanchett, director Todd Field and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir will participate in a keynote conversation about their film “Tar” moderated by Variety’s senior awards editor Clayton Davis.

Baz Luhrmann will discuss his inspiration for directing, writing and producing “Elvis” with Chris Willman, senior music writer at Variety.

Composer Danny Elfman and Academy Award-nominated director Noah Baumbach will speak about their collaboration on the film “White Noise” in a conversation moderated by Willman.

Variety will also honor Michael Giacchino with its Composer of the Year award, presented by ASCAP, recognizing his musical and philanthropic achievements. Giacchino recently composed “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Batman” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will join Este Haim and her composing partner Christopher Stacey, Dev Hynes of Blood Orange, Finneas and Son Lux’s Ian Chang for the panel conversation “Rock to Score-Stars.”

Minor, the Emmy-winning music director of the Kennedy Center Honors, will join Adam Blackstone, Emmy-winning music director, “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show”; Magan Michaels Wolflick, executive producer, “American Idol”; and Pinar Toprak, composer, “Thursday Night Football,” to talk about strategies for music in live events.

Additionally, there will be sessions featuring the music of “Women Talking” with its director/writer Sarah Polley and composer Guðnadóttir; the music of “Till” featuring Chinonye Chukwu, writer and director; Abel Korzeniowski, composer; and D’Mile, producer and songwriter

Partners of the Variety Music for Screens Summit include United Artists Releasing, ASCAP and BMI. Variety’s Music for Screens Summit is an LA3C special event.

To see the full agenda and register for the event, visit variety.com/musicforscreens.