Variety and TikTok Are Bringing the Culture Catalysts Dinner Series to New York on Nov. 17 

Variety and TikTok are coming together to host a second edition of their Culture Catalysts Dinner series on Nov. 17. The in-person dinner, held in New York, will bring together top marketers from entertainment, media, food and beverage, automotive, beauty, luxury goods and more.

The dinner will feature a panel discussing the breakthrough marketing of the hit show “House of the Dragon” featuring Bill Leopold, director of editorial strategy and production, HBO/HBO Max; Michael Hagos, senior director of creative marketing, HBO Originals; and Kinney Edwards, global head of creative lab, TikTok.

Additionally, Nicole Weltman, head of social at Taco Bell and Rema Vasan, head of North America business marketing, TikTok will discuss how Taco Bell has embraced the platform, executing innovative campaigns that bring joy and entertainment to the TikTok community.

Both panels will feature TikTok creators sharing their insights into how to build powerful online fan communities on the platform.

The conversations will each be moderated by Variety senior digital editor Todd Spangler.

“Variety is once again excited to partner with TikTok for our second dinner this year celebrating innovative marketers evolving their strategies to best engage today’s audiences,” said Dea Lawrence, chief operating and marketing officer, Variety. “At Variety, we understand the value and importance platforms like TikTok have in driving conversations that connect our industry to fans.”

“TikTok is entertainment, powered by the community. Brands across industries and verticals are harnessing the power of the platform to connect with, inspire and entertain audiences,” said Vasan. “We are excited to partner with Variety to celebrate the diversity of storytelling that fuels cultural conversation and drives full-funnel business impact.”

The dinner will be covered in print as well as on Variety.com and across Variety’s social media.