‘Variety Salute to Service’ 3rd Annual Special to Air on the History Channel on Veterans Day

For the third consecutive year, Variety and the History Channel are joining forces for “Variety Salute to Service,” a special focused on the many contributions of veterans and military families. Hosted this year by Seth Meyers, the special will premiere on the History Channel on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) at 8 p.m. ET.

“Variety Salute to Service” profiles extraordinary veterans who now continue to give back to communities and support other veterans through an array of initiatives. The one-hour special also showcases companies and non-profit organizations that help veterans transition to civilian careers and pursuits.

“Since our founding, the History Channel has been devoted to supporting veterans and military families, and to spotlighting the many ways they serve our communities even after they are no longer in uniform,” said Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks group. “Together with Variety, we are proud to pay tribute to our nation’s veterans and underscore the leadership of these everyday heroes through our programming and our outreach initiatives.”

The History Channel’s Mission to Honor initiative is an award-winning campaign to honor those who have served.

Among the organizations included in the special is Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster relief and humanitarian organization co-founded by former Marine sniper Jake Wood in 2010 in the wake of the Haiti earthquake. The special tells the story of Beau Rodriguez, a veteran who served as a U.S. Navy hospital corpsman for two deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. When Hurricane Harvey brought destruction to his community, Beau realized his true calling and teamed up with Team Rubicon to lend his skills to help those in need. Today, Beau works as a site supervisor for Team Rubicon Rebuild, helping to transform homes damaged by natural disasters. Beau is just one of over 150,000 Team Rubicon volunteers serving communities.

The special also features the veteran and military affairs initiatives of Charter Communications, which has been named one of Forbes’ best employers for veterans. Through hiring initiatives, workforce training programs and community engagement, the company has a long history of support for veterans and military families. The powerful story of Milo Staley and his son Joe Staley, both U.S. Navy veterans who found new careers with Charter, is presented in the special.

“The History Channel’s ‘Variety Salute to Service’ celebrates the service of our nation’s veterans and highlights the importance of a successful transition to civilian life,” said Cliff Hagan, executive vice president for customer operations at Charter and former U.S. Navy lieutenant commander. “In the military, you are trained to be mission-oriented. It is built into the culture and supported by core values that are continually reinforced; and the culture at Charter is similar. The high standards, discipline, teamwork, leadership and quick decision-making taught in the military translate well here. Our employee veterans stay with Charter longer because it is a good fit, as we provide them with many opportunities to serve with purpose and build a fulfilling career.”

Other veterans profiled include Dr. Muria Nisbett, a participant in the George W. Bush Institute’s Stand-To Veteran Leadership program. Born and raised in St. Thomas, Nisbett is a U.S. Army veteran who now serves as a mental health professional specializing in counseling veterans diagnosed with PTSD. Through the Stand-To Veteran Leadership program, she is helping to create Mission Lifeline, a phone tree of veterans designed to help fight isolation.

Also profiled is Brooke Jackson Kahn, a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army reserves who is the first woman in her family to join the military. She enlisted in the army as a combat medic and then went through physician assistant school. This led her to start She’s the Veteran, an effort to increase support for female veterans. She’s the Veteran holds group events such as horseback riding, surfing and clay shooting. Through her efforts, Brooke raises awareness about the almost two million women veterans in the United States.

In addition to these stories, several other veterans and initiatives are covered in the special, which serves as a powerful portrait of on-going service. Tune in to The History Channel on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. for “Variety Salute to Service.”